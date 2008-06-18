Nintendo rolls out DS Centres at UK retail

Nintendo UK announces today the successful roll out of over thirty new Nintendo DS Centres at UK retail outlets including selected GAME, Argos, HMV, Zavvi, Toys R Us, Woolworths and ASDA stores.

The Nintendo DS Centres "offer anyone the opportunity to learn more about Nintendo DS and its exciting range of software through a number of new and exciting ways including videos, TV commercials, demo games to play on the DS Centre itself," according to the press release just in.

Not only for noobs

The DS Centres are not only for DS 'noobs' but just as much for the faithful Nintendo hardcore (those that bought their first DS at launch way back in November 2004) who will be able to download game demos from the in-store DS Centre, currently including Brain Training, Sight Training, More Brain Training, Big Brain Academy, Mario Kart DS and 42 All Time Classics.

To see where your nearest DS Centre is check out Nintendo's website and the list will be updated as more go live.

The Nintendo DS Lite costs £99 and is available right now in white, black, pink, silver, red, blue and – TechRadar's favourite – the bilious and bright bogey green.