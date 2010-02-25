Nintendo announces slew of new hardcore games

Nintendo has pleased its legions of hardcore fans this week, announcing summer release dates for new Mario and Metroid games and lots more besides at a US media summit in San Francisco.

Nintendo also announced that the DSi XL, which releases in the UK next week, will be out in the US on 28 March. Nice for us Brits to get something first for a change!

Dragon Quest IX

New trailers and demos on Mario Galaxy 2, Metroid: Other M, Monster Hunter Tri and more were shown off, and Dragon Quest IX was finally confirmed for a western release.

We should find out final European and UK dates from Nintendo's European event taking place in London later today.

For now, if you are in the market for a new handheld, you can check out CVG's review of the DSi XL right here.