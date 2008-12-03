New Xbox Arcade with 256MB memory

Gamers were mildly concerned last month that the Xbox Arcade model, with no internal memory, would not be able to run Microsoft's shiny new Xbox Live Experience.

Microsoft originally hit on the idea of offering free memory cards, but even that seemed a bit of a clumsy workaround.

Worry no more, gamers!

Microsoft is now planning on releasing Xbox Arcade units with 256MB of internal memory. A far more straightforward solution in TechRadar's esteemed opinion.

No official word yet on when the new Arcade units will be available, but TechRadar will of course be badgering Microsoft for the details on your behalf.

Because we're nice like that.