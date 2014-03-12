More sources say 'far superior' PS4 VR headset is headed to GDC

Recently, TechRadar broke the news that Sony will unveil its PS4 virtual reality headset at GDC 2014, and now others have stepped forward to make the same claim.

Multiple developer sources speaking to Edge have stated that Sony will showcase its VR hardware for the PS4 at the San Francisco event next week.

A number of third party studios already trailing a prototype version of the headset have said that Sony's product is "far superior" to Oculus Rift's first iteration.

Our insider also stated that Sony's headset was beyond the first incarnation of Oculus Rift in terms of latency and resolution.

However, Oculus has come along way since then with the far-more-advanced Crystal Cove prototype making its debut at CES 2014.

Eyes wide shut

Sony's headset was rumoured to make its debut at Gamescom 2013 (where it was nowhere to be seen) and then at the Tokyo Games Show (also MIA). So we really, really hope GDC will be the big moment.

All other signs are good. Sony is hosting a GDC event on March 18 called 'Driving the future of innovation', which sounds promising - especially as SCE president Shuhei Yoshida, and Richard Marks and Anton Mikhailov, two names that worked on PlayStation Eye and Move, will all be present.