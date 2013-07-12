May the fowl be with you: Angry Birds Star Wars prequel teased for Monday

We're forced to wait until 2015 for the first, next Star Wars, but one franchise looks set to satiate our galactic hankering for light sabers good vs evil showdowns.

Rovio today released a teaser image that looks to pay homage to another teaser; the one released for 1999's 'Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace.' Hint at a prequel much?

"Attention, Angry Birds fans!" a message on the game maker's blog read. "Stay tuned on Monday, July 15, for big news about a brand new game! We're talking the biggest character line-up ever, awesome new powers, and maybe even a few surprises."

The poster has everything - a tortured protagonist, vivid colors and a shadow of Darth Vader. All we can say is, "Weeeeeeee!," but in a James Earl Jones' voice.

