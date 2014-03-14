Is the Microsoft-exclusive Titanfall coming to Macs?

Titanfall is the game of the hour, or many hours, on the Xbox One and PC, but people in the Mac camp may soon be able to play too.

According to Vince Zampella, co-founder of Respawn Entertainment, the company is in talks with Aspyr, a publisher that specializes in porting Windows games to Macs.

The information comes from Zampella's Twitter however, and isn't exactly official.

Still, if true, it would be awhile anyway before Mac owners could stomp on Grunts. Aspyr has ported Borderlands 2 and BioShock Infinite for Macs but it took four and six months respectively to get each up and running.

We've asked Microsoft for more information on Zampella's comments and will update the story when we hear back.