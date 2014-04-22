Hearthstone arrives on the iPad, but is it better on the tablet or PC?

The free-to-play digital card game Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft has skyrocketed to success ever since its first release on the PC in March earlier this year.

With its interactive maps, various decks and straight-forward gameplay that anyone can quickly grasp, it's not hard to see why Hearthstone has become so popular.

Fans of the game have been teased that a mobile version of the game would be out, and now it's finally in the Apple iTunes Store for everyone.

The two different versions had me wondering if there is anything actually different between playing on the iPad version versus on the computer.

Find out in the video below as I discuss a few of the major points with PC Gamer to figure out what makes each experience better, or worse.

Hearthstone for all, with few caveats

There are definite wins and losses with the current two platforms but for the most part, the introduction of the iPad has only increased the player pool. The actual game itself remains the same on both PC and tablet but whether you want to stay wired to a monitor or feel like sitting in bed to play is up to you.

Along with the points made in the video, if you happen to shut your iPad Air off randomly, your game won't disappear - but it will in practice mode against the AI and you'll have to start another match. So far in my gameplays, if you lose internet connection, you're simply shown as offline but your human opponent will still be there waiting.

Hearthstone iPad addiction incoming

Hearthstone seems like its fast eclipsing other digital card games and the increasing availability is really just Blizzard's way of saying "hey, you liked our game so we're going to turn you into an addict," in the best way possible. With a single player game coming out soon, it will likely grow in popularity.

Currently, you can play on the iPad 2, 3rd and 4th generation iPad, iPad Air, iPad mini and iPad mini with Retina Display.

Hearthstone will be also be out on iPhones, Android devices and Windows 8 tablets later this year.