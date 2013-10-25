Moga Ace Power gaming pad for iPhone pictured, brings own battery power

Help appears to be on the way for ardent iPhone gamers keen to ditch the touchscreen and preserve battery life for other activities, according to snaps and information leaked online today.

The first pictures of the anticipated Apple-certified gamepad from accessory manufacturer Moga may have emerged courtesy of @evleaks, along with a name - the Moga Ace Pro.

The notorious Twitter leak artist also revealed a few details, the most pertinent being the presence of an 1800mAh battery, which will allow gamers to play at leisure without draining their iPhone's lifeforce.

Judging by the photos, the Moga Ace Pro will be extended out to accommodate the iPhone, with the Apple handset handily docking into the Lightning connector.

Look out, Nintendo and Sony

Moga has developed a host of similar peripherals for Android smartphones, such Bluetooth-powered Pro and Hero Pro controllers but this would be the company's first iOS-friendly gadget.

The docking accessory has been on the cards since Apple's WWDC event this summer when it first revealed third-party controllers would be supported.

Earlier this month we saw purported pictures of Logitech's planned solution (also courtesy of @evleaks), the other manufacturer on board with Apple's certification program.

No news yet on when either peripheral may be released, but the likes of Sony and Nintendo will probably be hoping it won't be until after Christmas.