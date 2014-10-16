Here's the new Nintendo 3DS's c-stick in action

Some of the most welcome additions to Nintendo's new 3DS and 3DS XL are the system's new inputs, including extra shoulder buttons and, more importantly, a second analog stick.
The new Nintendo 3DS hardware follows in the footsteps of the GameCube by naming this extra analog nub the "c-stick," and it's a welcome addition for 3DS users envious of Sony's PS Vita.
Now Kotaku has taken some videos of it in action with Super Smash Bros. for 3DS and Monster Hunter 4G.
C you there
The site says the new c-stick compares unfavorably to a standard video game controller's analog sticks, but that's only natural considering the limitations of portable hardware.
The new c-stick also reportedly feels very different from the cumbersome extra control stick attachment Nintendo released alongside Kid Icarus some time ago, which isn't necessarily a bad thing.
They add that the c-stick "seems like a workable solution" and is perfectly fine for charging up smash attacks in Super Smash Bros. and moving the camera in Monster Hunter.
Overall the site said the addition of the c-stick on the new 3DS is a worthy one - though it's unclear how it will help with many 3DS users' favorite activity…