Here's the new Nintendo 3DS's c-stick in action

The new 3DS and 3DS XL have extra inputs

Some of the most welcome additions to Nintendo's new 3DS and 3DS XL are the system's new inputs, including extra shoulder buttons and, more importantly, a second analog stick.

The new Nintendo 3DS hardware follows in the footsteps of the GameCube by naming this extra analog nub the "c-stick," and it's a welcome addition for 3DS users envious of Sony's PS Vita.

Now Kotaku has taken some videos of it in action with Super Smash Bros. for 3DS and Monster Hunter 4G.

C you there

The site says the new c-stick compares unfavorably to a standard video game controller's analog sticks, but that's only natural considering the limitations of portable hardware.

The new c-stick also reportedly feels very different from the cumbersome extra control stick attachment Nintendo released alongside Kid Icarus some time ago, which isn't necessarily a bad thing.

They add that the c-stick "seems like a workable solution" and is perfectly fine for charging up smash attacks in Super Smash Bros. and moving the camera in Monster Hunter.

Overall the site said the addition of the c-stick on the new 3DS is a worthy one - though it's unclear how it will help with many 3DS users' favorite activity…