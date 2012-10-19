GOG begins selling games for Macs

For the longest time, gaming on a Mac was a horrid affair. Things changed for the better in 2010 when Valve launched Steam for Mac, and now GOG.com is bringing the love to Apple's operating system.

As of today, you can download and play over 50 classic gaming titles from Good Old Games on a Mac. Titles include classics like Beneath a Steel Sky and Magic Carpet, as well as more recent titles like The Witcher and The Witcher 2. Ultima fans are also well catered for.

Many of the titles, like Syndicate and Wing Commander, are playable for the first time ever on a Mac, after a generation of being locked to Windows.

Ongoing support

GOG is promising that this is just the start of its Mac support with more classic games coming to Apple's platform in the near future.

With Steam's Mac support and the Mac App Store adding more and more games each week, the OS X operating system is no longer looking like the interactive entertainment graveyard it once did.

It's still got a long way to go before it can compete with Windows, but with Valve's Gabe Newell proclaiming that Windows 8 is a "catastrophe" for PC gaming, it's well placed to catch up, especially with added support from services like GOG.com.