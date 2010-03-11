GamesMaster TV return being considered

Fondly remembered computer games television show GamesMaster could be set for a return to the small screen, with Future Publishing confirming that it is currently exploring its option for bringing back the programme.

Future Publishing, also TechRadar's publisher, owns the rights to GamesMaster and is set to unveil its redesigned GamesMaster magazine in May, but the revival doesn't stop there with confirmation that the brand could move back onto TVs.

"Future is also looking at ways to extend the brand into new formats," said Future.

"GamesMaster remains the UK's most successful videogames TV show of all-time, running from 1991 until 1998 on Channel 4, and the team are exploring the potential for reviving the brand on TV screens."

Moore Diamond

The original GamesMaster programme featured Dominik Diamond and Sir Patrick Moore as the brilliantly grumpy GamesMaster.

Simon Maxwell, Group Publisher of Future's Console and Online portfolio, added: "GamesMaster is a key gaming brand for Future and there are some fantastic opportunities to expand its reach and influence beyond the magazine.

"This year, we'll bring a comprehensively redesigned GamesMaster magazine to market, develop an online presence through our existing sites, and explore the appetite for bringing the show back to TV."