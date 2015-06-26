Didn't order the Fallout 4 Pip-Boy? We've got bad news for you

Fallout 4 pre-orders for the special edition Pip-Boy sold out almost immediately, and it looks like they're gone again the second time around, forever.

Specifically, Bethesda will no longer manufacture real life Pip-Boys for future retail. Bethesda's VP of Marketing and PR Pete Hines took to Twitter and briefly stated: "Each store is being given their final allotment. How and when they make the[sic] available is up to them. but no more are being made."

If you missed out on the first and second rounds of pre-orders, it seems like you're out of luck. Whatever's left in stock during launch day on November 10, 2015 will likely be the last batch of $120 (£99, about AU$155) special edition Pip-Boy bundles.

Don't care about the wearable and just want moar Fallout 4? That's still coming later this year on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.