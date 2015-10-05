You'll soon be able to map your Xbox One controller buttons

All Xbox One controllers will soon have remappable controls, an Xbox exec has revealed.

Right now the feature is limited to the Xbox One Elite controller, but Xbox director of program management Mike Ybarra confirmed on Twitter that it'll be coming to all gamepads "soon".

The Elite controller not only has mappable buttons, but also replaceable sticks and additional trigger buttons to the standard pad.

Unfortunately we don't know anything more specific than what Ybarra's given us, but hey - at least it's on the way, right?