Xbox One or PS4: which one survived a 15-foot drop?

We've all been there. You're up on the roof playing a bit of Xbox One and - whoops - you've dropped the console off the side of the house again, haven't you. You klutz.

See, while gamers fight endlessly over which console offers the best grunt power, all you really need to know is how each box will fare after a 15-foot drop. Thankfully, Wired has discovered the answer through some serious investigative work.

By which we mean, it dropped the consoles from varying heights and then cut up the loser with a chainsaw. Go science!