Twitch arrives on Xbox One as Titanfall crashes down

And, you know, other games too

Xbox One gamers have been eagerly waiting to rub those expert kills in their friends' faces, and that day has finally come as Twitch has hit Microsoft's box.

The service arrived a day earlier than expected, with Twitch announcing on Twitter that Xbox gamers can now begin streaming their live gameplay sessions with the rest of the world.

The arrival comes neatly (and no doubt intentionally) timed for the launch of Titanfall. Twitch is, however, restricted to Xbox Live Gold members only.

Once you've got Twitch set up and ready to go, you can start broadcasting your gaming session by telling Kinect "Xbox broadcast".

