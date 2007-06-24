Sennheiser unveils heavy-duty gaming headsets

The Sennheiser PC166 USB headset includes a USB soundcard so you can take your sound settings with you

Headphone maker Sennheiser today launched four new gaming headsets which it says are the most advanced ever made.

Designed for games such as Counterstrike, WarCraft, and Battlefield, the headsets can also be used for VoIP, video chat, conference calls and podcasting. They all have noise-cancelling microphones, ultra-soft earpads and an adjustable headband. And they're all capable of sound levels up to 118dB.

The Sennheiser PC151 uses closed-back capsules for total isolation when you're in noisy environments. The Sennheiser PC156 USB does the same, but with USB if you're into tournaments with other players. These headsets cost £50 and £90 respectively.

The Sennheiser PC161 has open-back capsules so that you'll get true-to-life sound and can chat with other players. If you want the same features but with USB, then go for the Sennheiser PC166 USB . The PC 161 headset costs £70, while the PC 166 USB is priced at £100.

Sennheiser recommends the non-USB models for local PCs with high-end soundcards, otherwise go for the USB options. All models are available now.