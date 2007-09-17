Nintendo attacks games pirates in Korea

Despite the apparent cheapness of the Nintendo hardware, some people it seems still choose to download games illegally

Nintendo has reportedly pushed South Korean prosecutors to crack down on what the company says is blatant piracy of its Wii games. Korean pirates are allegedly uploading dodgy copies of Wii and DS games onto the web for people to download for free.

Nintendo battles pirates

"They infringed on our copyright by posting Nintendo's game titles through the internet without our permission," said a Nintendo spokesperson.

"The legal action was taken against only some sites and users this time but we will take further measures if such a violation continues to take place."

An unknown number of people have been named in a preliminary lawsuit and it is believed that there could be more to come. Bad news for those who like to download pirated Nintendo games. Good news for justice-lovers.

