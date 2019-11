The 3DS has a slider that will let you adjust the intensity of the 3D effect

At any other time, last year's Nintendo keynote conference would have been par for the course – Mario, Metroid, what more could you want?

But then 2009 was a particularly exciting year for E3. Microsoft unveiled its prototype for the potentially game-changing Kinect, while Sony revealed its more traditional, if decidedly freakish-looking, Move controller.