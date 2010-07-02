Microsoft: Xbox 360 Slim has been a huge hit

Microsoft has said that its newly launched slimmed-down Xbox 360 has been a huge hit in the US, as the UK gears up for the arrival of the next generation of the console.

The Xbox 360 has been battling for supremacy in the console market with both Sony's PlayStation and the Nintendo Wii, but with the new slimmed down version on the shelves and the eagerly anticipated Kinect on the horizon, tails are up at Microsoft.

"We are hearing great feedback from retailers that the new Xbox 360 250GB is experiencing unprecedented demand," said the company.

Sleeker, smaller, and whisper-quiet

"Consumers are eager to experience this new console, completely redesigned for the future of entertainment: sleeker, smaller, and whisper-quiet."

"Strong demand for the new Xbox 360 250GB combined with a $50 price reduction in the US on the Xbox 360 Arcade and Elite consoles, now $149.99 and $249.99 respectively, has resulted in a significant sales spike for Xbox 360 since the new console hit shelves on or around 14 June."

The UK release date of the Xbox 360 Slim console is 16 July.

Via VG247