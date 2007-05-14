Japanese developers shunning PlayStation 3

We recently suggested that the PlayStation 3 would soon be coming up fast on the rails after its sluggish start in the third-generation console race. However, that view isn't necessarily shared by all. An LA Times story quotes a prominent Japanese game developer as saying that Sony's ideal scenario might never play out.

In the piece on the prospects for the PS3, Kyoshi Shin of the International Game Developers Association claims that many game firms are actually moving development resources to Nintendo's Wii, which already has a huge sales lead over the other consoles.

Shin also says that there's a groundswell of disappointment with the quality of PS3 games: "It's like going to a very expensive restaurant and not getting anything to eat."

Sony stays positive

Nevertheless, US PlayStation chief Jack Tretton remains bullish: "We didn't get into PS3 for the first six months of 2007 - we're into this for the next 10 years and beyond ... a million units one way or another at this point isn't going to worry us."

Considering the strong performance of the PlayStation 2 seven years after debut - it still sells well and attracts headlining new releases - Tretton may just have a point.