HMV store cancels midnight PS3 launch

The PlayStation 3 is the UKs most pre-ordered games console of all time

The HMV store on Oxford Street has cancelled plans to open its doors for a midnight PlayStation 3 launch. The chain's flagship store will now instead open at 7.30am on the new console's launch day, this Friday.

The decision was made to cancel the midnight opening after the police force raised fears over the safety of customers queuing for late night launch events.

The Oxford Street HMV store will now open at 7.30am on Friday to allow dedicated PlayStation fans the chance to get in and back out again with a new console. But while the Oxford Street queues will have to wait until breakfast time, die hard fans outside 50 of the other key HMV stores will still be able to raid the shelves at midnight.

HMV has also teamed up with former console bigshot Sega. The first 150 people in the queue will get their mitts on a PS3 copy of the new Virtua Tennis game.