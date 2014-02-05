First major Xbox One updates brace gamers for Titanfall

Microsoft has given us the details of its upcoming Xbox One updates, which we're sure will be the first of many.

One system update will arrive on February 11 and will bring a better way of organising your storage space, separating My Games and My Apps into separate lists. Microsoft's also putting the controller battery power indicator back on the home screen (hooray!).

You'll also be able to use your USB keyboard with your Xbox One console when you've installed the patch.

There will be another update on March 4 too, which will be centred around the release of Titanfall. Microsoft promises that this one will bring a new party and multiplayer system - just in time for the mech madness to kick off.