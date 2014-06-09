Assassin's Creed Unity release date accompanies E3 2014 gameplay trailer

Assassin's Creed Unity is about to make the French Revolution even bloodier, as Ubisoft announced that it will continue to rewrite history this year thanks to the game's October 28 release date.

The E3 2014-timed unveiling confirms rumors that this open-world parkour game is due for next-generation consoles Xbox One and PS4 as well as the PC.

Ubisoft's press conference also named the Brotherhood's new robed main character Arno Dorian. He's out to fight against the corruption that fills the streets of 18th century France.

The E3 demo had him saving an innocent man from a public beheading by swooping down from a building at the last second.

Four-player co-op confirmed

With other assasin's in tow, Arno Dorian evened the playing field for meager peasant mobs rallying against their armed-to-the-teeth French oppressors.

Yes, four-player co-op is coming to Assassin's Creed Unity this year, and so is assassin customization to give this dynamic multiplayer affair more depth.

The French Revolution of the late 1700s will never be the same.