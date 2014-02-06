Amazon's game console looks imminent as it snaps up Killer Instinct studio

Amazon's game console is looking more likely than ever as the company confirmed it has acquired Killer Instinct developer Double Helix.

Talk of an Amazon console started last year, and more recently we heard that it had an Android console prepared for release later in 2014.

The company told TechRadar: "Amazon has acquired Double Helix as part of our ongoing commitment to build innovative games for customers."

Welcome to the jungle

That "commitment" is looking more and more like it could be a games console.

And the fact that Amazon is snapping up studios is a positive sign that it may actually have some exclusive content.

It's rumoured that Amazon's gaming box will also offer streaming of TV, movies and music. And going on what we've heard so far, it could be arriving later this year.

Microsoft told Polygon that it will continue to work on Killer Instinct with a new development partner which it will announce soon.