Fujifilm X-H2 release date, news, rumors and what we want to see

Rumors about the Fujifilm X-H2 have started building again recently, following a year in which Fujifilm has instead focused its efforts on other mirrorless cameras like the Fujifilm X-T4 and Fujifilm X-S10.

So why have the X-H2 rumors persisted and why is it such an anticipated camera? The Fujifilm X-H1, which arrived back in February 2018, was considered flagship camera of the Fujifilm's X-series lineup and an ideal option for pros who wanted a combination of DSLR-style handling with the latest mirrorless performance.

But this also put the X-H1 in a slightly strange position – as our review noted at the time, much of the Fuji's charm is rooted in cameras that are smaller and cheaper than their full-frame equivalents, and the X-H1 lacked both of these things.

The X-H1 was, and remains, an excellent all-rounder for stills and video, but it can no longer be considered the X-Series' flagship given the power of the Fujifilm X-T4. If the rumors are correct, though, that could be about to change with the Fujifilm X-H2, a new flagship that will again put the X-H line back at the top of Fuji's excellent mirrorless camera lineup.

So what features are we expecting to see and when might the X-H2 arrive? We've rounded up all of the latest rumors and combined them with our analysis of how likely they are and where the X-H2 might sit in the increasingly competitive world of the best mirrorless cameras.

The latest rumors suggest that the Fujifilm X-H2 will be released in 2022. This speculation comes from the reliable Fuji Rumors, which says that the information has come from "multiple trusted sources".

On one hand, it's great to hear that the Fujifilm X-H2 is almost certainly en route – despite Fujifilm consistently saying that the X-H series has a future, some doubts had crept in due to the considerable hybrid power of the Fujifilm X-T4. But that does also seem a long way off, considering it would then be a four-year gap since the X-H1 arrived.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Still, according to Fuji Rumors, one "top trusted Japanese source" also claimed that the new mirrorless camera will be "well worth the wait". And as we'll see below, there are good reasons to believe that will be the case.

Given the X-H2 isn't expected to arrive until 2022, there haven't yet been any leaks or rumors about its price. The Fujifilm X-H1 arrived for $1,899 / £1,699 / AU$2,700 (body only) back in 2018, and assuming its successor inherits flagship status again from the X-T4, we could expect it its price tag to be slightly higher than that.

There would likely need to be some daylight between the X-T4's $1,699 / £1,549 / AU$2,999 price tag and the X-H2, although Fuji probably couldn't get away with pricing it as high as the best full-frame cameras like the Nikon Z6 II (which costs $2,000 / £1,999 / AU$3,399, body-only). So a price tag in between those two marks seems the most likely.

Fujifilm X-H2 rumors and leaks

Although it's still relatively early days for Fujifilm X-H2 rumors, the picture that's emerging from various leaks and rumors is that the X-H2 is likely to be a landmark camera that takes the X-series to the next level.

The reason for this is the possibility that the X-H2 could bring a new sensor with a stacked CMOS design. As we've seen on cameras like the Sony A1, this new 'stacked' design (which allows the sensor to have multiple layers of circuitry behind the photodiodes, or pixels) can bring big potential benefits in areas like burst shooting, autofocus and video.

While this is just speculation right now, but there are good reasons to believe the X-H2 might well be the first Fujifilm camera to showcase a new stacked APS-C sensor. Firstly, the company's latest 26.1MP BSI X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor, which we first saw on the Fujifilm X-T3 in 2018, has likely hit its limits on cameras like the X-T4. It's time for another leap forward if Fuji's premium offerings are to compete with full-frame cameras from Sony, Canon and Nikon.

(Image credit: Future)

Also, in an Imaging Resource interview in 2020, Shin Udono (Fujifim's Senior Manager of Sales and Marketing), said that "we need some sort of breakthrough, probably" in order to separate the X-T line from the X-H series. He also agreed with a statement that the X-H series is where "new technology enters the product line".

While that could also refer to other features, like the X-H1's introduction of in-body image stabilization (IBIS) in Fujifilm cameras for the first time, there's a good chance that it's referring to a new sensor. Another reason to believe this is the apparent leak, picked up by EOSHD , of a new stacked APS-C Sony sensor that has a 43MP resolution and can shoot 8K video with 12-bit color depth.

We're firmly in the realm of rumors here – and even if that Sony sensor leak is true, it's far from certain that Fujifilm would be able to use it in the X-H2 or other X-series cameras. As FujiAddict noted at the time of the leak, Sony could instead use this chip exclusively in its own APS-C Alpha cameras, which are also due an upgrade.

Still, the rumors that the X-H2 will introduce a new sensor, whichever one that ultimately is, seem very likely. Fujifilm has admitted in its Fujicast podcast that the current 26MP sensor, seen in the recent Fujifilm X-E4, is likely reaching the end of its life, so we can expect to see a new chip in the X-H2. But what other features would we like to see the camera bring?

Fujifilm X-H2: what we want to see

1. A higher-res EVF

One of the Fujifilm X-H1's strengths when it launched was its "brilliant viewfinder", as our review called its 3.69 million-dot OLED EVF. That said, as Fuji's expected flagship, we'd expect the X-H2 to take the EVF up a level again.

(Image credit: Future)

Viewfinders have now moved onto incredible 9.44-million dot monitors with 0.90x magnification, like the one seen in the Sony A1. But perhaps more realistically, we'd like to see the Fujifilm X-H2 get a viewfinder like the one seen on the Sony A7R IV, which is a 5.76-million dot affair with 120fps refresh rate, which is handy for getting a smooth preview of fast-moving scenes.

2. A new battery

One feature that's almost guaranteed on the Fujifilm X-H2 is support for the new battery that Fuji introduced on the Fujifilm X-T4.

The Fujifilm NP-W235 is a larger-capacity battery than the older NP-W126S and on the X-T4 we found it was a significant step up, offering around 600-shots per charge.

(Image credit: Future)

Strong battery performance is particularly important on hybrid cameras that shoot a mix of video and stills, which is what we're expecting from the X-H2 – and it'll also likely get a battery grip, either in the form of compatibility with the VPB‑XH1 or a new grip that can house an extra two batteries.

3. Powerful 6K video skills

The Fujifilm X-T4 is already a pretty powerful video camera that can shoot 4K/60p video – so we'd expect to the X-H2 to take that up another notch.

Whether than means 8K video, a rumor that's come from that potentially leaked 43MP Sony sensor, remains to be seen – but we'd certainly like to see a 6K video mode. This would help provide some handy extra leeway, for example giving you the option of stabilizing a shaky video in post-production or creating over-sampled 4K footage that gets a lift in detail and sharpness.

(Image credit: Future)

But perhaps even more important and helpful than a resolution boost would be a removal of video recording limits. The Fujifilm X-H1 could only record continuously for 30 minutes at a time, so we'd like to see the X-H2 redesigned to manage heat better and allow the camera to match the impressive extended recording powers of cameras like the Sony A7S III.

4. Better ports

A couple of slight gripes we had with the Fujifilm X-H1 were its micro HDMI port, which tends to be less reliable than the full-size HDMIs seen on cameras like the Panasonic GH5, and the fact that its headphone jack was only available on its battery grip.

(Image credit: Future)

We'd like to see both of these things fixed on the X-H2, along with support for on-the-go USB-C charging and possibly even a CFexpress card slot, as previous rumors have hinted at.

5. Next-gen autofocus

Fujifilm's autofocus has improved a lot on recent cameras like the Fujifilm X-T4, which doubled the tracking success-rate of its predecessor and fine-tuned its Face / Eye AF performance. But it still lags behind the best AF performance we've seen from rivals like the Sony A6400 and Canon EOS R6.

(Image credit: Future)

Sony has, in particular, really nailed autofocus performance in mid-range cameras, with impressively 'sticky' tracking and advanced Animal Eye AF a real boon for wildlife snappers, too. We'd like to see the Fujifilm X-H2 introduce some next-gen AF performance that helps it at least draw level with similarly-priced rivals, as this would be a real boon for everything from portrait shooting to video.