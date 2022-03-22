Fujifilm X-H2 could give photographers an unexpected choice

Audio player loading…

The Fujifilm X-H2 launch is expected to be one of the most exciting hybrid cameras of the year, but fresh rumors suggest it could make photographers decide between one of two new sensors.

This highly unusual approach for Fujifilm has been rumored since last year, but now Fuji Rumors has confidently predicted that both the 26MP and 40MP versions of the X-H2 will be based on new sensors.

That contradicts previous speculation, which suggested that the 26MP version would likely be based on the current, but now aging, X-Trans IV sensor that we've seen previously in the likes of the Fujifilm X-T4.

So why might Fujifilm be following such a potentially confusing strategy? The most likely explanation is that one model will be targeted at videographers, with the other more suitable for Fujifilm's more traditional fanbase of photographers.

The two models could also potentially differ in other ways like their control systems. The Fujifilm X-S10 recently arrived with the PASM (Program, Aperture, Shutter Speed, Manual) control dial favored by most other manufacturers, but Fujifilm could also offer an alternative design with its classic separate dials for ISO and shutter speed.

But a lot of questions do still remain. We know that at least one of these rumored Fujifilm X-H2 models will have a new 'stacked' sensor (a Fujifilm first), which deliver high readout speeds for continuous shooting and improved video performance compared to standard BSI chips. Will both the 26MP and 40MP sensors be stacked, though, or could that be another point of difference between the two rumored models?

There'll likely be more rumors and leaks in the run-up to Fujifilm's X-Summit in May, where the camera giant is expected to announce the Fujifilm X-H2. If you're looking to buy a new hybrid camera for photography and video work this year, it's certainly one to keep an eye on.

Analysis: The X-H2 mystery deepens

The Fujifilm X-H1 (above) is expected to be reborn as Fujifilm's new flagship camera. (Image credit: Fujifilm)

It isn't unusual for camera manufacturers to offer variations of a particular model for different types of photographer, but this hasn't historically been Fujifilm's approach – and the simultaneous arrival of two new camera sensors for the X-H2 would be even more out of character.

Some added confusion is that Fujifilm's X-H line had seemingly been abandoned, with the X-H1 arriving over four years ago. Still, it does now look likely that the X-H2 will be Fujifilm's new flagship, particularly for video – with the latest rumors suggesting the higher-resolution model will be capable of shooting 8K/30p video (or possibly even 8K/60p).

One of the Fujifilm's main differentiators from its full-frame rivals, though, is its camera size and price tags. If one of the X-H2 models has a new stacked sensor and 8K video powers, it'll likely be pretty beefy in both of those areas – so it's possible that the second X-H2 model will be there to offer a more affordable option, like the Panasonic GH5 II did recently alongside the Panasonic GH6.

That would still leave questions marks about where this leaves Fujifilm's X-T line, but all will be revealed during May's X-Summit event. While last year was a big one for full-frame cameras, 2022 is the comeback year for other types of camera – and the X-H2 could bring two fine new options for creators alongside the recent Olympus OM-1 and Panasonic GH6.