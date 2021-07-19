Fujifilm GFX50S MK II release date, price, rumors and specs

The Fujifilm GFX50S Mark II is expected to be the next installment in Fuji's innovative medium format GFX series – and it's a particularly exciting proposition for anyone who likes the idea of having a huge sensor in a relatively small camera body.

Medium format cameras have sensors that about 1.7x larger than the chips inside the best full-frame cameras, which brings major benefits for dynamic range and low-light shooting; and the rumored GFX50S MK II is likely to put a 51.4MP version of this sensor type in a body that's the same size as the relatively compact GFX100S.

Perhaps the best news about the GFX50S Mark II, at least according to rumors, is that it's likely to be the most affordable GFX series so far. As this is a medium format camera, we use the phrase 'affordable' lightly – but if the latest speculation is true, it will dip under the $4,000 mark.

If that's piqued your interest, and sparked ideas of putting the family dog up for sale, here's everything else we know about the Fujifilm GFX50S MK II so far.

Fujifilm GFX50S MK II: cut to the chase

The latest rumors suggest a launch in September What will it cost? We're expecting a $3,999 / £3,800 / AU$6,550 price tag

The latest rumors suggest that the Fujifilm GFX50S MK II will be both announced and made available to buy in September.

A post on July 15 from the fairly reliable Fuji Rumors stated that the "the Fujifilm GFX50SMKII will start shipping in September", although this was understandably accompanied by a disclaimer about possible delays due to the global chip shortage.

Fuji Rumors is also confident that "the announcement itself will not take place on August 27", which refers to earlier leaks about its possible launch date. Those rumors came from a Nokishita post, which revealed a request in an FCC (Federal Communications Commission) filing for "short-term confidentially" on an unnamed Fujifilm camera until August 27.

The Fujifilm GFX50S is expected to have the same body as the GFX100S (above). (Image credit: Fujifilm)

It looks like the official GFX50S MK II announcement will come slightly later, as a Fuji Rumors post on May 18 stated that, according to its sources, August 27 would not be the date of its announcement. It's possible that the camera could be launched at an earlier date, but the signs right now point to September.

How much will the Fujifilm GFX50S MK II cost? A separate Fuji Rumors post on June 25 confidently predicted that the camera "will hit the market with a price tag of $3,999". Based on Fujifilm's previous GFX series price conversions, that will likely convert to around £3,800 / AU$6,550.

That's not exactly cheap for most people, but it is impressively affordable for a medium format camera. For example, the Fujifilm GFX50S cost $6,500 / £6,199 when it launched in 2019, and was followed by the GFX100S, which had a $5,999 / £5,499 / AU$9,499 launch price.

Naturally, expensive lenses will need to be factored into the equation, but the GFX50S MK II could become the most popular GFX series camera so far if those pricing rumors turn out to be accurate.

Fujifilm GFX50S MK II leaks, rumors and specs

We don't yet have detailed specs for the GFX50S MK II, but the rumors so far do give us a good overall picture of the kind of camera it'll be – it'll likely be a cross between the original Fujifilm GFX50S and the body of the more recent Fujifilm GFX100S. This would make it ideal for certain kinds of photography (think landscapes and studio work), but also bring some familiar limitations.

The GFX50S is expected to have the same 51.4MP medium format sensor as the GFX50S. This is good news, because we've been hugely impressed with that sensor in the past. Our Fujifilm GFX50S review called the amount of detail it produces "simply breathtaking" and added that "when you factor in the breadth of the camera’s dynamic range that you can appreciate just how good the sensor is". Bring a raw file into Lightroom, and "the latitude you have to play with is mind-blowing".

Image 1 of 2 For this shot with the GFX50S we lifted the shadows in Lightroom, along with a couple of other adjustments. It's a big difference compared to the original shot... (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 2 ...and here's the original, under-exposed shot. (Image credit: Future)

There is a slight downside to this sensor, though. Unlike most mirrorless cameras, it lacks on-sensor phase-detect autofocus. This means it's better suited to landscape shooting and studio work, rather than capturing sports and other action. Still, we've certainly found this sensor's contrast-detect autofocus to be pretty solid, despite an obvious lack of speed when compared to rivals like the Sony A7R IV.

The biggest upgrade in the Fujifilm GFX50S Mark II is likely to be in-body image stabilization (IBIS). We saw this in the Fujifilm GFX100S, which managed to shrink Fujifilm's IBIS system by 20% compared to the one in the GFX 100, and the GFX50S Mark II is likely to get this same system. That's a boon for handheld shooting, as long as you factor in those potential autofocus limitations.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Right now, the only other rumors for the GFX50S Mark II are around its design. According to a Fuji Rumors post on June 22, the GFX50S successor will "have the same outer shell as the Fujifilm GFX100S". This means it'll likely weigh around 900g and measure 150 x 104 x 44mm, which isn't far off the size of a full-frame DSLR.

That's impressive stuff, although it doesn't mean the GFX50S Mark II is going to be your next street photography camera – during our testing, we found the camera to be a little tiring to use handheld over long periods, particularly when paired with a longer GFX lens.

Still, simply having the option of handheld shooting on a mirrorless medium format camera is a boon, and most landscape photographers will be doing a significant amount of their shooting on a tripod anyway. The bigger benefit is really the reduction to the size and weight of the kit you're carrying to locations.

Fujifilm GFX50S MK II early thoughts

For anyone who's been eyeing Fujifilm's GFX series, but found their eyes watering after seeing the price tags, the GFX50S MK II could prove to be the series' most tempting model yet. It's unlikely to be 'cheap' in the grand scheme of things, but a sub-$4,000 price tag is relatively affordable in medium format world, and the 51.4MP resolution is likely to be more than enough for most photographers.

While it's a slight shame that the GFX50S MK II is expected to lack phase-detect autofocus, we've found the GFX50S to be perfectly fine for the kind of subjects you'll realistically shoot with a camera of this kind. The rumored addition of in-body image stabilization to the MK II could well make it significantly more versatile than the current version, too.