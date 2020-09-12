Leinster vs Ulster live stream: how to watch the Pro14 rugby final online today

Reigning Pro14 champions Leinster have the chance to do it all again today, with Ulster the only thing standing between them and their third Pro14 championship on the spin. The Irish rivals last faced each other two weeks ago, with a second-string Leinster side running out 28-10 winners, their 15th Pro14 victory in as many games this season - a scarcely believable achievement. But it all comes down to one final match, and Leinster's outrageous record will count for little if Ulster manage to spring an upset on the biggest stage of all. Read on as we explain how to watch a Leinster vs Ulster live stream today and catch all the Pro14 final action online.

Leinster vs Ulster cheat sheet The Pro14 final begins at 7.35pm BST and IST this evening (Saturday, September 12). Fans based in the Republic of Ireland can tune in for free on TG4, with coverage starting at 7.05pm IST, while fans in Northern Ireland can watch the final on BBC Northern Ireland without paying a penny. Premier Sports is the place to go in the UK. Wherever you are, you can access the same coverage you would at home by using a VPN - save nearly 50% on the best one today!

Ulster booked their place in the grand final with a last-gasp comeback victory over Conference B winners Edinburgh, in which they came to life in the final quarter. The Ulstermen were 12 points down and looked out for the count, but kept their heads as Edinburgh lost theirs.

With five minutes left they drew level, and up stepped Ian Madigan in the final minute to send over a winning penalty. It was by no means a perfect performance from Dan McFarland's men, but the final 20 minutes were little short of heroic. Rob Lyttle was named man of the match, but it could easily have been Madigan or Alby Mathewson, whose introduction changed the flow of the game.

Leinster's semi-final win wasn't as smooth an affair as the rest of their season. In truth they looked more vulnerable than they have in some time, and were grateful for some careless Munster finishing on a day where they could only muster one try. That proved enough for Leo Cullen's men, who spent much of the game defending for their lives.

It's the match we've been waiting for, and it should be a belter. Will it be Leinster again or can Ulster secure their first championship for 14 years? Read on as we explain how to watch Leinster vs Ulster online get a Pro14 final live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch Leinster vs Ulster from abroad

Wanting to watch the rugby from the UK, Down Under or in North America? Just scroll down and you'll see all your options listed out there. But you'll run into problems if you try to access that stream online when you're outside of your country - even if you're fully registered and in all likelihood paying a subscription fee.

This is because of something called geo-blocking - best thought of as a kind of digital border - but it's not nearly as scary as it sounds. Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be up and running with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming at (appropriately) excellent speeds - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more.

FREE Leinster vs Ulster live stream: how to watch the Pro14 final online in the UK and Ireland

Pro14 rugby fans based in the UK can tune into Leinster vs Ulster on Premier Sports 1, with coverage starting at 6.30pm BST. If you're not familiar with Premier Sports, it showed every game from every round of the action, plus the Pro14 playoffs. If you’re already a Sky subscriber, adding Premier Sports costs £11.99 per month, though Virgin Media customers get a bit of a discount and only have to pay £9.99 per month. However, those in Northern Ireland can watch the final on BBC Northern Ireland without paying a penny, while fans in the Republic can tune in for free on TG4, with coverage starting at 7.05pm IST. Both services are 100% free to access (with a TV license, in the case of the Beeb) and TG4 doesn't even require you to register to watch! If you're outside the UK or Ireland and want to watch Leinster vs Ulster like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action just as you normally would.

How to live stream Leinster vs Ulster and watch the Pro14 rugby final in Australia

Fans based in Australia can tune into the Pro14 rugby final between Leinster and Ulster online via the Rugby Pass streaming service. It's available for $9.99 per month and lets you watch every game from the Pro14, and you can hook it up to your TV via Chromecast, HDMI or AirPlay. Leinster vs Ulster starts at 4.35am AEST on Sunday morning, so be prepared for a really late (or really early) one.

How to watch Leinster vs Ulster: live stream the Pro14 rugby final in New Zealand

Leinster vs Ulster is on Sky Sport 1, with coverage starting at 6.30am NZST in the small hours of Sunday morning, and the game starting five minutes later, at 6.35am. Sky Sport is available in New Zealand as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. UK citizens in New Zealand can use the VPN route described above to tune in to their service of choice just like they would at home.

Leinster vs Ulster: live stream the Pro14 rugby final in the US

ESPN and its ESPN+ streaming service have the rights to show Pro14 rugby in the US. Today's Leinster vs Ulster Pro14 final clash is exclusive to ESPN+ and you can sign up to the platform for just $4.99 per month. Kick-off in the US is at 2.35pm ET/11.35am PT, with coverage getting underway five minutes before that.

How to watch Leinster vs Ulster: get a Pro14 rugby final live stream in Canada today

Streaming service DAZN has the rights to show the Pro14 rugby final in Canada. This means the network is exclusively broadcasting Leinster vs Ulster in the country, with the Pro14 clash set to start at 2.35pm ET/11.35am PT. Better still, there's a 1-month free trial that will allow you to watch the match without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN login all the same.