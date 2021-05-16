Chelsea vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch Women's Champions League final free and from anywhere now

A blockbuster Women’s Champions League final sees quadruple-chasing Chelsea face a Barcelona side that’s won 33 of 35 games this season. Immortality awaits the victors, so read on as we explain how to watch a Chelsea vs Barcelona live stream and catch all the Women’s CL action from anywhere - including ways that you can watch for FREE.

The Catalans were defeated finalists two years ago, while the Blues are hoping their first Women's CL final appearance ends in glory.

The Blaugranes stormed to the Spanish league title with eight games to spare last weekend, winning all 26 of their games to streak 16 points clear of their nearest challengers, with three games in hand. Jenni Hermoso and Asisat Oshoala are scoring goals for fun, while the supporting cast of Caroline Graham Hansen and Mariona would be taking all the plaudits at almost any other club.

Pernille Harder, Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby have been the standout players in a magnificent season, but they wouldn’t have made it here without Magda Eriksson’s last-gasp goal line clearance against Munich. But Emma Hayes’ side are flying just as high as Barca, having also secured the league title last Sunday, setting up an intriguing encounter between two dominant teams playing right at the peak of their powers.

So here's how to watch a Women’s Champions League final and a Chelsea vs Barcelona live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Chelsea vs Barcelona from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch Women's Champions League football online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad for this match, you probably won't be able to watch Chelsea vs Barcelona match like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

How to watch Chelsea vs Barcelona: live stream WCL final FREE in the UK

Just like with the men's game, BT Sport has the rights in the UK to show the Women's Champion League. But also like the men's version, the final is broadcast absolutely FREE. Yep, it's part of the broadcasting deal that BT makes the final available to watch for free, which it will do on its YouTube channel and the BT Sport website. The Champions League final kick-off is scheduled for 8pm BST tonight, with coverage starting at 7.15. If you're interested in subscribing, BT Sport also offers plenty of other live sports coverage, including rugby, MotoGP and MLB. It's available to BT TV customers from just £10 a month on contract, and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done) pricey contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Champions League final coverage from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Chelsea vs Barcelona live stream in the US for FREE

In the US, the Champions League final is being shown by CBS and its Paramount Plus streaming service. Paramount Plus costs $9.99 a month for the ad-free version, or $5.99 a month with ads. However, the service is currently offering a 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial, which means you can watch the Champions League final without paying a cent. The Chelsea vs Barcelona game kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT today. How to watch Champions League final without cable For cord-cutters, another excellent option is FuboTV, which offers a FREE 7-day trial of its own. It carries CBS, as well as plenty others including Fox, NBC and ESPN, and is priced from $64.99 a month for a more fully featured cable replacement service with over 100 channels. It's really easy to sign up for, accepting a wide range of credit and debit cards for online payment plus PayPal. Spanish language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN and Univision. Watch Champions League final online from abroad You needn't find yourself in a pickle when you're abroad, either, as using a good VPN as described above will let you tune in from anywhere in the world.

How to get a FREE Chelsea vs Barcelona live stream in Canada

For the 2020/21 season, live Champions League matches have been broadcast in Canada by ever-growing sports subscription service DAZN. It's live streamed every single game of the competition so far - and it's also the place to watch the Chelsea vs Barcelona Women's Champions League final. It's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Free Chelsea vs Barcelona live stream in Australia

Unlike most places around the world, there's a difference between the guys and the gals Down Under - and it's great news for fans of Women's soccer, as SBS will be showing the game for free. You'll need to get up early or stay up (very) late, though, as the Chelsea vs Barcelona kick-off time is 5am AEST on Monday morning. If you're outside Australia and want to watch SBS's Women's Champions League final coverage, you can use a quality VPN to tune in from wherever you are.

How to watch Women's Champions League final in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Women's Champions League final in New Zealand is Sky Sports . Kick-off is set for 7am NZST. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis.