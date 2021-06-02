France vs Wales live stream: how to watch Euro 2020 warm-up online from anywhere

Didier Deschamps's World Cup winners host Robert Page's Welsh players in Nice this evening as both side's preparations for this month's Euro 2020 tournament begin in earnest. Follow our guide to watch an France vs Wales live stream and catch all the international football action wherever you are today.

The Welsh have been impressive in their five matches so far under the caretaker tutelage of Page, with wins over the Czech Republic, Mexico, Finland and Ireland.

Having given a creditable display in their 3-1 World Cup qualifier defeat to Belgium back in March, this warm up match looks likely to provide a similar top tier test for the Welsh against one of Euro 2020's favourites.

Tonight's game looks set to provide Karim Benzema with his first French cap since 2015. But sadly it looks like we'll have to wait for the potential incendiary attacking trident of the Real Madrid striker alongside Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe, with the latter two stars likely to be rested by Didier Deschamps for this friendly.

Read on for how to watch a France vs Wales live stream from anywhere in the world today.

How to watch France vs Wales: live stream in the UK

Sky has the exclusive rights for this Euro 2020 build-up match in the UK, with this friendly tie set to be shown on Sky Sports Football. That means if you're a subscriber you can enjoy the games on your TV (via Sky Sports Football) or on the Sky Go app for your mobile device. For those without a subscription who still want to enjoy the action, a Now Sky Sports membership is most likely you're best bet. As well as this game it gets you access to all 11 sport channels, so as well as Euro 2020 build-up friendlies, you'll also have access to F1, NBA, PGA Tour golf, and much more. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions above. Coverage is set to start on Sky Sports Football at 7.45pm BST ahead of the 8.05pm BST kick-off.

How to watch France vs Wales from outside your country

Scroll down for the ways you can watch France vs Wales online in various countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

It's really easy to do, so don't feel you have to miss out because you finally got to take that well-earned holiday - here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream France vs Wales from anywhere

How to watch France vs Wales: live stream in the US

ESPN has the rights to show this intriguing Euro 2020 warm-up match, with the game set to be broadcast live on ESPN2. That means you'll be able to watch if you're a cord cutter as well as an existing ESPN cable customer. Over-the-top streaming services let you watch TV over an internet connection and can typically be had for a fraction of the cost of even the most basic cable package. Probably the best value comes from Sling TV. The Sling TV Orange package costs just $35 a month and includes ESPN. But even better, Sling is currently offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you get a whole month of Sling Orange for a mere $10. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes both ESPN is FuboTV. And, better still, it offers a FREE FuboTV trial. It carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN, and is priced from $64.99 a month. It's really easy to sign up for, and can be cancelled no questions asked if it's not right for you. Kick off for footy fans in the US is at 3.05pm ET / 12.05pm PT.

Can you live stream France vs Wales in Canada?

It's not great news for Canadian soccer fans looking to tune into this warm-up match as there's no confirmed broadcaster ofor the match in the region. The game kicks off at 3.05pm ET / 12.05pm PT, and your only way to not miss out on the action may be to explore the VPN route set out above, in order to tap into a broadcast from another region.

How to watch an France vs Wales live stream in Australia

Footie fans Down Under can tune into the France vs Wales friendly on Optus Sport. Make sure you set an alarm though, as kick-off is set for 5.05am AEST early on Thursday morning. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account.

How to live stream France vs Wales in New Zealand