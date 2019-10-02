France vs USA live stream: how to watch today's Rugby World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

Despite leading by 17 at the break against Argentina in their opening 2019 Rugby World Cup match, France ended up having to come from behind to beat the Pumas.

Coach Jacques Brunel will be looking for an improvement today against a a USA side that were soundly beaten by England in their first match of the tournament.

Will it be another heavy defeat for the USA or can they spring a surprise? Watch the action as it happens with our France vs USA live stream guide at the Rugby World Cup.

Live stream France vs USA - where and when This Pool C clash takes place at the 22,563 capacity Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium in Fukuoka City on Wednesday, October 2. The game kicks off at 4.45pm JST local time - that's an 9.45am start for French fans watching from home and an inconvenient 12.45am PT and 3.45am ET kick-off for Eagles fans.

With regular skipper Guilhem Guirado benched, it's a big game for French number 8 Louis Picamoles, who will somehow captain his country for the very first time in his career, in what will be his 81st Test. Guirado being rested is one of 12 changes France are set to make from the Argentina game. Despite the major shake-up, with the likes of powerful centre Gael Fickou, there should be more than enough talent within the French starting line up for them to ease past the USA.

The Eagles are already running shy of numbers, with fullbacks Will Hooley and Paul Lasike both sidelined with injuries, while flanker John Quill meanwhile has been sent home from the tournament after his horror tackle on England's Owen Farrell earned him a three-week ban.

You can watch all the action from pretty much anywhere on Earth by following our Rugby World Cup France vs USA live stream guide below.

How to watch the 2019 Rugby World Cup from outside your country

If you're abroad for any of the Rugby World Cup and don't want to miss out on catching the coverage from your home country, you'll inevitably find it geo-blocked when you try to stream online.

But don't sweat. With the option of a VPN, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world without resorting to some dodgy feed on Reddit. And best of all, it's really easy to do (or read on for details on how to stream coverage from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the USA).

How to live stream the rugby in the US

In the US, NBC Sports is the official broadcaster for the Rugby World Cup 2019 so you'll need to sign-up if you're not already receiving this channel. Kick off for today's match is at 12.45am PT and 3.45am ET. For the most extensive coverage NBC has to offer, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold, which is offering a Rugby World Cup Pass for $199.99, delivering live, on-demand and commercial free coverage of the tournament. Single matches can also be purchased for $29.99 Cable cutter, but still want to watch the Rugby World Cup? You can also watch via one of the below TV streaming services. They're fast becoming the best way to watch otherwise cable-only shows and sports - and they pretty much all have a free trial, too:

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

How to stream France v USA live in the UK

The great news for Rugby fans in the UK is that ITV has the live broadcast rights to the 2019 Rugby World Cup and will be showing all 48 matches free-to-air across various ITV platforms. Today's Pool B match will be shown live on ITV 4 with coverage starting at 8.15am BST. If you're not in the UK but want to catch up with ITV's World Cup coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch France v USA: live stream in Australia

Today's match will be shown live on paid-for service Fox Sports which has the rights every match of tournament live via its dedicated Rugby World Cup channel. Kick-off time is 5.45pm AEST. Australians can also live stream all the Rugby World Cup action via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you're looking to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports coverage from abroad you'll need a VPN.

How to watch France v USA live in New Zealand

Today's Pool C game is being exclusively broadcast in New Zealand by streaming service Spark Sport, which has snagged the rights to show all matches of the 2019 Rugby World Cup live. Spark will cost $89.99 for a Tournament Pass to cover every match, or you can hand over $24.99 per match. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from TVNZ or Spark Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation. Kick-off is at 7.45pm NZST on Wednesday.

Live stream Rugby World Cup 2019 match in Canada