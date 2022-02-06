France vs Italy live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2022 from anywhere

Audio player loading…

12 years since their last Six Nations triumph, France enter the tournament as standout favourites, but how will Les Bleus and new skipper Antoine Dupont handle the pressure? Read on as our guide explains how to watch a France vs Italy live stream for the 2022 Six Nations from anywhere in the world - including free-to-air coverage in the UK and Ireland.

France vs Italy free live stream: ITV Hub (UK) | RTÉ Player (IRE)

They'd probably rather face Italy at any other stage of the tournament, but it's not a bad nerve-settler and warmup fixture ahead of far tougher tests to come.

The Azzurri haven't won a Six Nations game since 2015. The pressure would usually be off, but with calls for a more competitive replacement team growing louder by the year, Kieran Crowley's men desperately need to do something, anything, to justify their continued involvement.

Consecutive Six Nations runner-up finishes (either side of another at the Autumn Nations Cup) mean that Fabien Galthie's side have been lumbered with the "nearly men" tag, but it's now time to start breaking free of those shackles.

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a France vs Italy live stream wherever you are right now - starting with how to watch the Six Nations for FREE in the UK and Ireland.

How to watch France vs Italy: live stream Six Nations for FREE in the UK

France vs Italy is being shown for FREE in the UK on ITV, with kick-off set for 3pm GMT on Sunday afternoon. You can also live stream France vs Italy on ITV Hub, which has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN to port yourself back home to tune in as normal.

How to watch France vs Italy from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream Six Nations games below, but you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream France vs Italy from anywhere

How to watch France vs Italy: live stream Six Nations FREE in Ireland

France vs Italy is being shown for FREE on RTÉ 2 in Ireland, with kick-off set for 3pm GMT on Sunday afternoon. You can also live stream France vs Italy on RTÉ Player, which is available via your browser or via dedicated iOS and Android apps. Outside of Ireland? Watch Six Nations rugby online just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

How to live stream Six Nations rugby in the US

How to watch a France vs Italy Six Nations live stream in Australia

In Australia you can watch France vs Italy on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 2am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Six Nations live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to watch Six Nations: live stream France vs Italy in New Zealand

Sky Sport is showing the France vs Italy game in New Zealand. Unfortunately, kick-off is set for the brutal time of 4am NZDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to live stream Six Nations rugby in Canada