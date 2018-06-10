Forza Horizon 4 release date, trailers and news

Since the release of the first Forza Horizon game in 2012, Microsoft has established something of a pattern with its Forza releases. When one year sees the release of a Forza Motorsport game, the next will welcome a new Forza Horizon game.

It was a welcome but unsurprising announcement during E3 2018 that Forza Horizon 4 will be coming to Xbox One and Game Pass in 2018 and that the game will be set across the United Kingdom.

Forza Horizon 4 trailers

We got to see the very first trailer for the game during the Xbox showcase at E3 2018. Watch it for yourself below:

Forza Horizon 4 news and rumors

E3 2018

Forza Horizon 4 was confirmed during E3 2018 with a release date and a brand new trailer. It was confirmed that the game will be set in the UK, taking players from highlands, to country roads to city streets with more than 450 cars at their disposal.

It was confirmed that the game will have a shared open world where co-op will be integrated into the main game, though there will be multiplayer and the option to play solo too.

In the game's online shared open world there will be changing seasons which affect all players in the same way. As the seasons change, the weather changes and that means the driving conditions and tracks change too. We were shown an example of a lake freezing over in winter and players being able to drive across it when they couldn't during the summer.

There will also be houses to purchase and customise as well as a new open world activities which will range from setting up your own taxi company to take people from place to place as quickly as possible or becoming a stunt driver.

Being an online world, Forza Horizon 4 will also have weekly world events. And, being an Xbox exclusive you'll get that 4K, HDR and 60 fps goodness on Xbox One X.

A British setting?

Forza fans have found some evidence which suggests that Forza Horizon 4 could be set in the UK. Suspicions were raised thanks to the latest update to Forza Motorsport 7 (via wccftech) which included, hidden amongst the new cars and small changes, some thumbnails of distinctly British cars. Including James Bond’s Aston Martin and a typical London black cab.

Of course, this would be insignificant if it weren’t for the fact that before the Australian setting of Forza Horizon 3 was revealed, a range of Australian cars were added to Forza Motorsport 6. That doesn’t, of course, mean that Forza Horizon 4 is definitely heading to the UK. It also doesn’t mean that these cars will eventually end up in Forza Motorsport 7. But it has ignited some serious speculation.

The Brazil ratings

Adding more fuel to the rumors that Forza Horizon 4 will be released in 2018 was the fact that the game was rated in Brazil for PC and Xbox One (via GamingBolt). Not only does this suggest that the game will be released in 2018, it also suggests that this will be another game that will fall into the Xbox Play Anywhere category.

What’s Playground Games up to?

Something that has, perhaps, complicated the idea that there will be a new Forza Horizon game very soon is the rumor that the game’s developer, Playground Games, is currently working on another Fable title. This rumor has been neither confirmed nor denied so we can’t be sure what Playground Games is up to right now.

However, even if the studio is working on another Fable, it’s worth pointing out that it opened a second studio in late 2017 for the purpose of working on its first non-racing title so it’s not out of the realms of possibility that the original studio could be working on a new Forza game.

Head of Xbox in Spain revs up the rumors

Xbox's Fernando Delgado, the head of Xbox in Spain and Portugal set tongues wagging when he seemed to confirm that Forza Horizon 4 would be making an appearance at E3 2018, despite the fact that the game hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Destructoid reports that Delgado told Spanish gaming site Gamereactor “There have been many speculations about where the next Forza Horizon will be and that is what we will tell later at E3.”

Microsoft later said that Delgado’s comments were speculation but that doesn’t stop it being likely that if a new Forza Horizon game is going to appear anywhere, it’s going to appear during E3 2018.

Forza Horizon 4 hands-on impressions

Following the Xbox presentation during E3 2018, we got the chance to go behind the wheel of Forza Horizon 4 for a brief time and so far it’s looking good. Naturally we didn’t get a look at the game’s full online co-op integration or its competitive multiplayer. But we did get the chance to solo play through the four dynamic seasons the game will have and feel for ourselves how they impact gameplay.

When it launches, Forza Horizon 4 will have an online, dynamic game world. Its seasons and weather will change as time goes on and all players in the shared world will experience these seasons and their changes together.

The differences in how the seasons impact your driving range from infinitesimal to pretty significant. You could find yourself delicately squinting against some strong sun, or skidding across a frozen lake with no hope of pulling it back together.

Winter, for example, is the stand out when it comes to changing how you play. We roared through a track that was covered in snow, ice and spattered with frozen water patches in an off road truck. But the driving in winter was, as you’d expect, far more difficult than in the other seasons. The track was far slippier and we found ourselves hammering the break and skidding out of control much more often.

Spring, again, wasn’t the easiest. When seasonal showers are pouring down on the road around you, there’s not much in the way of solid grip and skidding is likely. Especially when you’re driving down a forest dirt track through soft mud. Summer and autumn were probably our favorite seasons to drive in. Summer especially, despite the bright sun, offered dry roads that your tires can grip to which makes for especially satisfying skids and tight turns.

We played in a range of cars. Our winter off road experience was very different to our sleek sports car on smooth roads during summer and autumn, which again felt very different to our dirt track sports car in spring. Forza Horizon 4 will offer more than 450 cars so we barely got a taste of what the range of

But all of the cars were a delight to drive in their own way. As in previous games, Forza Horizon 4’s controls are tight, responsive and not too difficult to get to grips with.

It won’t surprise you to know that from what we played on the Xbox One X, Forza Horizon 4 is a truly stunning game. The demo we played started by asking us to get into a car and we marvelled at the detail inside. Outside of the car, the varied tracks and areas of Britain are wonderfully realised. Particularly in the rain. But it does make sense that the UK-based Playground Games would do this setting justice.

We like to think there are players who will really shine or fail in different seasons, which could make playing against others at different times a far more interesting and varied experience. We look forward to hearing more about Forza Horizon in the run up to its release.