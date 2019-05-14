Fortnite developer Epic Games to headline PC Gaming Show 2019

Fortnite developer Epic Games is headlining the PC Gaming Show 2019 keynote event, our friends at PC Gamer announced today.

The event will take place live at The Mayan Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, June 10 (one day before the show officially opens on Tuesday, June 11) and will also include new updates from Warframe’s developer Digital Extremes, Tripwire Interactive, Perfect World Entertainment and more.

According to PCG, last year’s show brought in 4.7 million views and a whopping 241 million impressions on social media, making it one of the most-watched events at E3 and the only event dedicated to PC gaming.

Last year’s show was big but, according to PC Gamer Editor-in-Chief Evan Lahti, “This year's livestream will present more announcements and new trailers than any previous PC Gaming Show." So expect even bigger things this time around.

Those interested in attending the event live in LA can head to the PC Gaming Show website and click the registration link.