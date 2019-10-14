Trending

Fortnite Chapter 2 could launch in the next few hours – for some players at least

Fortnite is dead, long live Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Battle Royale will be turning its servers back on as soon as tomorrow, if the Chinese website for the game is anything to go by.

Twitter users have been posting images from players in China, with marketing material on the Fortnite website pointing to an October 15 release date for Fortnite Chapter 2 – seemingly a refresh of the hugely popular game after a black hole destroyed the island across all of Fortnite's servers.

There's no word on whether that date will extend to players in other territories, though we imagine Epic will be gearing up for a simultaneous release – or close enough to it – in order to give players in the US, UK, and elsewhere some element of mystery when the boot up the game again.

What is happening?

While Fortnite tends to go through regular update periods, there's never been anything quite so final as a black hole ripping the Battle Royale island apart. As much as we'd like to think it was a giant knee-jerk reaction to our recent criticism of the single map, this has probably been in the works for a while.

Right now there's a live stream of the black hole on the Epic Games website, and we're expecting the developer to reveal the refreshed games to players shortly. How long can you keep them waiting before they just download Apex Legends instead?

