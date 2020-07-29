Forget Silent Hill – Konami now makes desktop gaming PCs

You may be begging for a new Silent Hill or Metal Gear or Castlevania game from Konami, but the one-time AAA gaming giant is quite happy doing it's own thing, focusing down on other parts of its business, thank-you-very-much.

Its latest move? Gaming PCs.

Shipping in September (in Japan for the time being – we're waiting on worldwide release details), the Arespear PCs are being built by Konami Amusements, the division of the company that handles Konami's pachinko, esports and arcade machines products.

(Metal Gear) Solid specs

There are three different models in the works – and the third is really just a cosmetic spin on the second.

The Arespear C300 is the entry level model at 184,000 yen (roughly $1,750/ £1,350), making use of an i5-9400F processor, a GTX 1650, 8GB of DDR4-2666 memory and a 512GB SSD.

The top spec option is the Arespear C700 at 338,800 yen ($3,205 / £2,475), which offers a watercooled i7-9700, an RTX 2070 Super and 16GB DDR4-2666 memory. It's packing the same 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD as the C300, but also beefs up the storage capacity with a 1TB hard drive. For an extra 22,000 yen ($210 / £160) you can upgrade to the C700+. It's essentially the same PC as the C700, but has a transparent case side plating and RGB lighting.

All models feature an Asus Xonar AE sound card, too.

While western gamers may know Konami only from its console games, it does a good deal of business in Japan with arcade installations and gambling machines. It knows its Japanese audience well, and with PC gaming rising in Japan, it's a smart time for the company to enter the hardware race over there. Just don't hold your breath for a western release.

