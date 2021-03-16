First LOTR: Gollum gameplay to debut at The Future Game Show

We'll finally get to see the first ever gameplay footage of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum during the Future Games Show pre-show next week.

Publisher and developer Daedalic Entertainment has been confirmed as The Future Games Show pre-show partner, meaning that those who tune in to the showcase a bit earlier will be treated to a 15-minute showcase of seven upcoming titles from Daedalic, including the world premiere debut of Gollum gameplay footage.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is an action-adventure game, and will be a canonical story in the Middle-Earth mythos. It follows the titular creature after he discovers The One Ring, set before the events of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. The game was initially due to release in 2021, but has since been delayed until 2022.

In addition, the pre-show will feature new announcements, walkthroughs, gameplay trailers and new feature reveals for some of Daedalic’s most anticipated games including Hidden Deep, Glitchpunk and more.

"We really enjoyed the first two Future Games Shows last year so we’re delighted to be starting the show later this month," Carsten Fichtelmann, CEO and founder of Daedalic Entertainment, said. "We’re excited to give fans a closer look at some of our games coming in 2021 and beyond with new reveals and surprises along the way. We can’t wait to see you on March 25!”

The Future Games Show: Spring Showcase

(Image credit: Future)

The Future Games Show: Spring Showcase is taking place on March 25 and is the first of three events to take place in 2021 – with showcases planned for June and August too.

The Spring Showcase will profile 40 games from over 30 different publishers and developers, including the likes of SEGA, Warner Bros and EA, with a mix of world premieres, developer interviews and exclusive announcements. So make sure to tune in for juicy updates and reveals on upcoming games for PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC.

The Future Games Show: Spring Showcase will be broadcast on March 25, kicking off with a pre-show presented by Daedalic Entertainment at 2:45pm PDT / 5:45pm EDT / 9:45pm GMT (or March 26 at 8:45am AEDT). The main show will kick off 15 minutes later.

The main show will be hosted by stars of the Resident Evil 3 Remake – Jeff Schine (Carlos Oliveira) and Nicole Tompkins (Jill Valentine).

Fortunately, you don't even have to leave the comfort of your home for all these great announcements. You can watch all the action live on Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and GamesRadar.