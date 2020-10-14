Finland vs Ireland live stream: how to watch 2020 Nations League from anywhere

Can Ireland give their fans something to cheer about after their Euro 2020 qualification heartache? Today they face Finland, who won the reverse fixture at the Aviva 1-0 last month and sit four points above them in Group B4. Read on for your full guide to getting a Finland vs Ireland live stream in the Nations League - no matter where in the world you are.

Finland vs Ireland live stream Today's Nations League Group B4 clash between Finland vs Ireland kicks off at 7pm local time in Finland, which is 5pm IST/BST, and 12pm ET/9am PT in the US. Full streaming and Nations League TV channel details are below, plus you can take your preferred coverage with you wherever you are - just try ExpressVPN free for 30-days.

The Boys in Green are their own worst enemies at the moment, with poor finishing coming back to haunt them time and again. Stephen Kenny’s side should have beaten Slovakia in the playoffs last week, but were dumped out on penalties after a series of increasingly painful missed opportunities.

It was the same story against Wales in the Nations League at the weekend, with Robbie Brady and Shane Long squandering two very presentable chances as Ireland were forced to settle for a goalless draw in a match they dominated, despite five coronavirus-enforced player withdrawals, including four starters.

They could have no such complaints about their 1-0 defeat to Finland in September though, a game in which they were well below par and could easily have lost by more than the one goal, which was scored by super sub Fredrik Jensen seconds after his introduction.

Ireland are still winless in the Nations League and in real danger of relegation to Tier C. Finland, meanwhile, have their hopes set on promotion. They’re one point behind a Wales team that has failed to convince of late despite topping the group, and have some very useful weapons in attack in Robert Taylor and the aforementioned Jensen, both of whom scored against Bulgaria at the weekend, and of course Norwich’s Teemu Pukki.

Follow our guide below for all the ways to watch Finland vs Ireland online and get a Nations League live stream wherever you are right now.

More sport: how to watch an NFL live stream from anywhere

How to watch Finland vs Ireland from outside your country

For those looking to watch the game in the UK, US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, we've got your viewing options listed out below. But if you're out of the country for today's match are worried that you'll miss the Finland vs Ireland game, don't sweat it. With the option of using one of the best VPNs , you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world. Here's how to get started.

Get a FREE 30-day ExpressVPN trial today

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's simple to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. It really is the top option around, so check it out today. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the bunch.

View Deal

How to watch Finland vs Ireland live stream in the UK

Sky has the exclusive rights for the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League in the UK, with Finland vs Ireland set to be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 4.30pm BST ahead of a 5pm kick-off. That means if you're a subscriber you can enjoy the game on your TV or on the Sky Go app for your mobile device. For those of you without a subscription who still want to enjoy the action, Now TV is your best bet. More specifically, a Now TV Sky Sports Pass can get you a whole MONTH of Sky Sports access for just £33.99 - that's all 11 channels, so as well as as UEFA Nations League action, you'll also have access to some of the opening Premier League matches of the season, plus F1, PGA Tour golf, NFL and much more. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions above.



Finland vs Ireland live stream: how to watch Nations League soccer online in the US

If you're in the US, you can tune into the Finland vs Ireland game on ESPN 3, with kick-off set for 12pm ET/9am PT. Cord cutters are in luck, too, as you don't have to use cable to access ESPN. Over-the-top streaming services let you watch TV online and and can typically be had for a fraction of the cost of even the most basic cable package. Sling TV's Orange package includes ESPN and offers a FREE trial period before billing you at $30 a month. Most other Nations League games, however, are being shown on the sports network's streaming service ESPN+, which only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streaming apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. US residents currently outside of the country can still access the feed they normally use and pay for at home by grabbing this sweet VPN deal and following the instructions above.

How to watch a Finland vs Ireland live stream in Australia

Having snapped up the rights to the Nations League, you'll need to tune in to Optus Sport to watch live coverage of Finland vs Ireland in the Nations League if you're down under. Make sure you set an alarm though – kick-off is at 3am AEDT on Thursday morning. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account.

Can you live stream Finland vs Ireland in Canada?

The bad news for Canadian soccer fans is that no broadcaster in the region currently has the rights to show the UEFA Nations League. We don't see much alternative other than to grab a VPN as discussed above and try and catch the coverage from somewhere else in the world (although you'll likely need credit card details in your country of choice).

How to live stream Finland vs Ireland in New Zealand

Live coverage of the Finland vs Ireland Nations League clash in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport 7, with kick-off set for 5am NZT on Thursday morning. Sky Sport is available in New Zealand as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Kiwis away from the islands can use the VPN route described above to tune in to their service of choice just like they would at home.