Final Fantasy 7 Remake is shipping early – so you may get your copy before release

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is shipping early to some regions, to minimize the risk of delivery delays, which means some players may get their copy of the game early – and before the official April 10 release date in some cases.

In a statement released on Twitter, Final Fantasy 7 Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase and director Tetsuya Nomura explained that the game is shipping early to Europe and Australia, as Covid-19 has "caused disruption to distribution channels" and has "made it very difficult to align timing" of global shipping.

Therefore, Square Enix has opted to ship the game early to countries facing the biggest disruption, so that players in these regions can still play Final Fantasy 7 Remake at launch.

You can read the statement below:

That means that players in Europe and Australia may receive their copy before the April 10 release date. However, the statement asks fans who receive their copy early not to spoil the game for others.

"All our fans and players deserve to experience the game for themselves, and we ask for the support of our dedicated community around the world to ensure that," the statement reads.

Possible delays

(Image credit: Square Enix)

For those in other Western regions, including North America, Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be shipped out later this week, with Square Enix feeling "optimistic" that "most of you" will receive copies on time. However, the company is unable to provide specific delivery dates for each retailer.

Square Enix previously warned of potential Final Fantasy 7 Remake delivery delays, stating that due to “unforeseeable changes in the distribution and retail landscape” it is "increasingly likely that some of you will not get hold of your copy of the game on the release date".

While it seems that many will receive their copies on time (or early), it looks like there will be inevitable shipping delays for others.

It's worth noting, though that this only applies to physical editions of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Those who have ordered digital copies will still get their copy on time, although game downloads may take longer due to Sony slowing PS4 game download speeds in the US and Europe.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake releases on April 10 for PlayStation 4.