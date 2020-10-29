Final Fantasy 16 characters, world and more revealed in new teaser website

Square Enix has launched a new teaser website to share more information about Final Fantasy 16, showing off new art, characters, and details about the game's setting.

In a blog post introducing the website (see also the tweets below), Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida revealed three new characters: Clive Rosfield, the main protagonist of the story, his brother Joshua, and their friend Jill Warrick.

Clive is the firstborn son of the Archduke of Rosaria, and a Shield who protects his younger brother Joshua, the Dominant of the Phoenix – Dominants are beings with special powers that have featured elsewhere in the series.

Yoshida also revealed that the game is set in a world called Valisthea, which is "studded with colossal mountains of glittering crystal called Mothercrystals". Countless wars have been fought over these Mothercrystals, leading to the rise of rival nations, and Clive, Joshua and Jill hail from one of these nations, the Grand Duchy of Rosaria.



Something called the 'Blight' has caused the fragile peace the exists between the nations to deteriorate, and Yoshida says that "as the story unfolds, Clive Rosfield is swept up in a great tragedy".

One big bit of information that's been confirmed, which fans had already speculated based on the first trailer for the game, is that Clive is both the young knight and the older man shown throughout the trailer – which presumably means the game will feature some form of a time-skip scenario.

Yoshida goes on to talk about the Dominants, and beings called Eikons that reside within them. If you're familiar with Final Fantasy, Eikons are known as Summons elsewhere in the series, and according to Yoshida "they are without a doubt the most destructive and lethal creatures in Valisthea".

As we've come to expect from Final Fantasy, the teaser website also gave us some truly sublime artwork to salivate over.

All of this is seems to be setting up a Final Fantasy which will deliver an engrossing political story running through the game. The next major announcement for Final Fantasy 16 will take place in 2021, so stay tuned for more news on this PS5 exclusive.