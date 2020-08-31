Fall Guys Season 2 release date, season pass, skins and costumes

Fall Guys Season 2 will see the incredibly popular bean-filled battle royale game get brand new content that’s inspired by the Middle Ages.

Players can expect to unlock a whole host of new unlockables, such as adorable costumes and emotes. You’ll be able to dress like a dragon, win as a wizard or go for victory as a viking – need we say more?

Season 2 will introduce a number of new rounds to the game, all inspired by its medieval theme. Players will have to bundle over castle walls, dodge swinging axes and scale movable siege ramps. It looks like it will be frantic, fresh fun.

What is it? Season 2 of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

What platforms can you Fall Guys on? PC and PS4

What is a Fall Guy? We're not sure, but they look like big jelly beans

When is Fall Guys Season 2 out? October 2020

We won’t have to wait long for Fall Guys Season 2, as the update is due to arrive sometime in October according to developer Mediatonic. It’s likely the update will hit the PC and PS4 at the same time, too, but we don’t have an exact date just yet. When it does drop, though, it looks like it will keep the millions of players who are already hooked on competing for crowns happy.

What is Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout?

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has taken the gaming world by storm. The game revolves around competing in a wacky game show, where the contenders have to survive various rounds until only one player remains. It's reminiscent of popular TV shows like It's a Knockout, Takeshi's Castle and Total Wipeout.

The game has become so popular thanks to the multicolored mayhem that ensues during each round, and the simple controls make it super accessible. You only need worry about running, jumping and grabbing your way through the different events.

The elimination pool starts off small, but eventually gets bigger and bigger with each round until only 15 players remain from a total of 60 competitors. Events can range from those that rely on individual skill (and let's be honest, a bit of luck) to team events. All of them can lead to some hilarious results, as you push forward in a desperate race to the finish line or try to score the most points.

As the game is essentially a battle royale game – the last jelly bean standing wins – the rush of winning a crown is palpable, as the sheer odds you have to overcome to win one makes it all the more special. It's easy to see why Fall Guys is so popular, then, and with Season 2 coming in October, more fun awaits.

Fall Guys Season 2 trailers

You can get a glimpse of some of the new rounds and obstacles coming to Fall Guys Season 2 in the trailer below. It certainly looks like winning a crown will be a lot tougher, with new rounds that present all new challenges.

Fall Guys Season 2 season pass price

The first Fall Guys season pass, or battle pass as some might call it, featured 40 tiers of rewards for players to unlock. It's likely that Fall Guys Season 2's season pass will feature the same amount of tiers, if not more. The current season pass is also free, which will hopefully be the case for Season 2 as well.

You can earn two different currencies in Fall Guys: Kudos and Crowns. Kudos is rewarded frequently for simply playing the game, but Crowns act as the game's premium currency which is only given out by being the last player standing or earned from certain levels in the season pass.

As you'd expect, certain cosmetics can only be bought using Crowns and players can pay for more Crowns via microtransactions.

How much does Fall Guys cost?

Fall Guys isn't free-to-play. It costs $19.99 (£15.99 / AU$24.99) on Steam and PS4, but it is currently free for PS Plus subscribers.

Fall Guys has sold 7 million copies on Steam and became the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time. There’s only a few days left to grab it before it's replaced by Street Fighter 5 and PUBG on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 – so if you want to grab it for free before Season 2 starts, you best do it now.

Will Fall Guys come to Xbox, Switch or Mobile?

As it stands, Fall Guys is only on Steam on PS4, but the developer has hinted that the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch will be considered if the demand is there.

In a recent statement, Medatonic said: "To start with, Fall Guys will only be available on PS4 and Steam. We'd love to bring the game to other platforms further down the line. Please let us know on Twitter and Discord which platforms you'd like us to release on next - we'd love to see how much demand there is!"

Fall Guys is coming to mobile, but only in China. The mobile version is being handled by Chinese games and entertainment company Bilibili, who have secured the rights to publish the game.