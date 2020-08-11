Fall Guys hackers are ruining the game for everyone, and some still can't win

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has taken the world by storm with its bumbling characters, frantic finishes and devious level design. It’s attracted over 2 million players on Steam, but its success has inevitably led to some nefarious individuals wanting to ruin the fun for everyone else. And that sucks.

Fall Guys requires a certain amount of skill to win, but most of it boils down to luck or the ability of your opponent. If you can master the basics – platforming, grabbing, dive jumping – then your chances of winning a coveted golden crown should be pretty high.

Sadly, though, some people seemingly don’t have a modicum of talent, as they’re resorting to using speed hacks to rob themselves, and everyone else, of a hard-earned win.

Some players have uploaded clips of the cheaters in action, which sees them float past obstacles, warp through the map and generally give themselves a huge advantage over other players.

In the clip below, one hacker proved how little they’ve actually played Fall Guys, as they were unable to figure out that you need to grab the crown to win the finale. It’s pretty satisfying to watch a cheater fail so spectacularly.

Man, people hack because they're bad and it REALLY shows! @FallGuysGame pic.twitter.com/vS1GbMxZEHAugust 9, 2020

Just the tonic

Mediatonic, the developer behind Fall Guys, has promised to address the new wave of speed hackers who are negatively impacting the game. However, it's already had to tackle the huge influx of players who have flocked to the game, which has led to frustrating connection issues, server errors and players unable to log in.

Fall Guys is available on Steam and PS4, and one of this month’s free PS Plus games. If you’ve never fancied any of the other big battle royale games, like PUBG, Fortnite or Call of Duty: Warzone, this colorful and bonkers take on the formula might be for you.