Falcons vs 49ers live stream: how to watch today's NFL football 2019 from anywhere

The NFL playoffs are just around the corner (and with them, of course, Super Bowl 2020) with only three weeks left in the regular season and today you’ll get to see the Atlanta Falcons go up against the San Francisco 49ers. This is a game you won’t want to miss as there will likely be plenty of touchdowns since the 49ers currently hold the top spot in the NFC West while the Falcons are in last place in the NFC South. We’re here to make sure you catch every minute of today’s game - see how to get a Falcons vs 49ers live stream regardless of where in the world you are.

Atlanta Falcons vs San Francisco 49ers - when and where? The Atlanta Falcons will take on the San Francisco 49ers at the 65,000+ Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Kick-off time is set for 1.25pm local time, so that’s 4.25pm ET, 9.25pm GMT or 8.25am AEDT on Monday.

Atlanta had hoped to turn things around after last year’s disappointing season but unfortunately the team is going into today’s game 4-9 after suffering a series of losses during weeks 3-9. The Falcons did manage to win their game against the Panthers last weekend with the final score being 20-40 thanks in part from four field goals from placekicker Younghoe Koo. Will the Falcons be able to use their underdog position to their advantage to defeat the 49ers?

San Francisco, on the other hand, is in the middle of a redemption season and the team is going into today’s game 11-2 after an eight game winning streak which began in week 1. Last Sunday the 49ers played a close game against the Saints which they won with during the last minute of the fourth quarter thanks to a field goal from placekicker Robbie Gould. A loss against the Falcons today could jeopardize San Francisco’s top spot in the NFC West, so expect the 49ers to pull out all the stops.

Whether you’re a Falcons fan in Atlanta, a 49ers fan in San Francisco or just want to tune in to see all the action at today’s game - we’ll show you how to get a Falcons vs 49ers live stream regardless of where in the world you are so you don’t miss a single touchdown.

Watch the Falcons vs 49ers game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream the Falcons vs 49ers online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the MVP. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Falcons vs 49ers in the US

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game as it airs on Fox . The network will show today’s Falcons vs 49ers game at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT and you can also stream this game on mobile using the Fox Sports app but you will need to login using the credentials from your cable provider. Having a hard time justifying the cost of a premium cable TV subscription just to watch the NFL this season? Don’t worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, available to help you watch this game. We’ve even listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all 256 regular season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to stream 49ers vs Falcons live in the UK

If you’re interested in following your favorite American football team all the way to the Super Bowl this year, then your first option should be NFL’s International Game Pass as it allows you to watch every regular season game for £143.99 or just 50p per game! While Sky Sports will show a number of NFL games in the UK this season, unfortunately the network won’t be showing today’s Falcons vs 49ers game which makes Game Pass your best bet to watch it. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL live stream in Canada for Free

It looks like TSN won’t be showing today’s Falcons vs 49ers game either but thankfully the streaming service DAZN has you covered. With DAZN you’ll be able to watch this game online, on mobile or on your favorite streaming devices (via the likes of Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4). It costs $20 a month or $150 per year but there is also a FREE TRIAL available if you want to test it out for yourself to watch the Falcons vs 49ers.

Live stream Falcons vs 49ers in Australia