F1 Sakhir Grand Prix live stream: how to watch 2020 Bahrain GP from anywhere today

This has been a momentous week in the world of F1, which is still trying to get its head around how Romain Grosjean managed to survive one of the most shocking crashes we've seen in some time. This is blockbuster stuff, so follow our guide to watch F1 online and get an F1 Sakhir Grand Prix live stream of this Sunday's GP wherever you are right now.

This weekend's race takes place on the same track, and Grosjean won't be the only high-profile absentee. Lewis Hamilton has been ruled out after testing positive for you-know-what, and Williams' George Russell, the highly-rated former Mercedes reserve, has been called up to fill in for the seven-time world champion.

F1 Sakhir Grand Prix live stream The Sakhir Grand Prix starts this Sunday (December 6) at 8.10pm local time (AST), which is 5.10pm GMT / 12.10pm ET / 9.10am PT - and 4.10am AEDT early on Monday morning. Sky Sports is the home of F1 racing in the UK, and you can scroll down for full coverage details around the world. If you're abroad you can tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN.

Russell is future world champion material in the eyes of many of the sport's people in the know, and we can't wait to see what he's capable of doing in the best car on the grid. It's a potential nightmare in the making for Valtteri Bottas, whose confidence could hit rock bottom if Russell manages to compete with or, heaven forbid, outperform him at any point this weekend.

The Finn's place in the team is already assured for next season, but there's growing frustration from F1 fans about what they see as either a lack of ambition or quality from Bottas, who has seldom come close to Hamilton's level, despite driving the only car that's capable of mounting a realistic championship tilt. In many ways he's been the perfect No. 2, but that's out of the question this weekend.

Filling in for Russell at Williams will be Jack Aitken, who's current 14th in the F2 standings, while Haas reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi, the grandson of two-time F1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi will stand in for Grosjean, who hopes to make his Formula One swansong in next weekend's season-ender.

McLaren have leapfrogged Racing Point in the race for third in the constructors' championship, because of a cruel engine failure that robbed Sergio Perez of a second consecutive podium finish with just three laps to go. That allowed Alex Albon to sneak into the top three, but his Red Bull future still hangs in the balance, as the currently seatless Perez and Nico Hülkenberg are surely far too talented to not try to woo.

It's all change for the penultimate race of the season, and this has all the makings of a genuinely thrilling drive. Read on for full details of how to get an F1 live stream and watch the Sakhir Grand Prix online this weekend - catch all the F1 Sakhir GP action from start to finish with the help of this guide.

F1 Sakhir Grand Prix 2020 schedule and times

Practice 1 - Friday, December 4 at 1.30pm GMT / 4.30pm AST / 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT

Practice 2 - Friday, December 4 at 5.30pm GMT / 8.30pm AST / 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT

Practice 3 - Saturday, December 5 at 2pm GMT / 5pm AST / 9am ET / 6am PT

Qualifying - Saturday, December 5 at 5pm GMT / 8pm AST / 12pm ET / 9am PT

Eifel Grand Prix 2020 - Sunday, December 6 at 5.10pm GMT / 8.10pm AST / 12.10pm ET / 9.10am PT

How to watch the F1 Sakhir GP from outside your country

If you're resident in the UK, US, Canada, Australia or New Zealand, you can scroll a bit further down for a guide to who's showing the Formula 1 Sakhir GP in your country this weekend. But if you're abroad for whatever reason, you might encounter a problem accessing your normal coverage in the form of geo-blocking.

You needn't worry, though - by using one a VPN services we recommend, you can whizz around these digital borders and tune in to a reliable Sakhir Grand Prix live stream, just like you would at home. Here's how to get started.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch the Sakhir Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK today

Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you'll be able to see it all via Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app , which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those of you without Sky, the best option is to nab a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. As well as plenty more F1 action, this will get you access to live Premier League football, Test cricket, and lots more. Coverage begins on the dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel at 1pm GMT on Friday for the first practice runs, 1.45pm on Saturday for Practice 3, 4pm for qualifying, and 3.30pm Sunday for the Sakhir Grand Prix itself, which starts at 5.10pm. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

F1 live stream: how to watch the Sakhir Grand Prix in the US

For the 2020 F1 season, it's ESPN that's providing broadcasts in the US. Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you don't have to use cable to access ESPN. Over-the-top streaming services let you watch TV online and and can typically be had for a fraction of the cost of even the most basic cable package. When it comes to getting ESPN, two in particular stand out. How to watch F1 and ESPN without cable Sling TV's Orange package includes ESPN and offers a FREE trial period before billing you at $30 a month. If you just want access to ESPN and the F1 action, this is the cheapest way to go. F1 Sakhir Grand Prix 2020: US times and TV coverage ESPN's coverage is pretty comprehensive, and this Sunday you can watch the Sakhir Grand Prix live from 12.10pm ET/9.10am PT on ESPN (build-up starts at 10.30am ET/7.30am PT), while qualifying action goes live on TV at 11.55am ET/8.55am PT on Saturday ahead of a 12pm ET/9am PT start. For the truly dedicated, practice sessions will go on-air just before the start times listed above. Watch a Sakhir Grand Prix F1 live stream abroad US residents heading outside of the country can still access the feed they normally use and pay for at home by checking out a quality VPN and following the instructions above.

How to watch the 2020 Sakhir GP: live stream F1 in Canada

In Canada, 2020 F1 races are aired on a pair of Bell Media-owned sports broadcasters: the English-language TSN and its French-language counterpart RDS. Check your local listings for linear TV details, but those wanting to watch online are well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services cost just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone, regardless of whether you have the channels as part of a pay TV package - though existing subscribers should note they can log in to live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. They both also offer apps for convenient on-the-go streaming. The Sakhir Grand Prix starts at 12.10pm ET/9.10am PT this Sunday, with qualifying action on Saturday starting at 12pm ET/9am PT. Practice times are listed above and coverage is also being offered, going live just before the start of each session. Canadians abroad can use a VPN to whizz back to the Great White North and watch the streaming coverage they normally do at home - only from anywhere in the world.

How to watch F1 and get a Sakhir Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Paid-for TV network Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2020 Formula 1 season Down Under, including all of this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix action. The necessary channels are available to Foxtel subscribers on linear TV, but Australians who don't want the commitment or cost of a cable subscription are in luck, as Fox Sports F1 coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports. In fact, it's available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period so you can see how it works for yourself. It's also home to comprehensive NRL and AFL coverage, making it a great all-around choice for Aussies, while expats and fans of other sports will enjoy its coverage of soccer, golf, tennis, NBA basketball and much more. For the best value, consider the upgraded Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. We probably don't need to tell you, but if you've got mates or family who also like to watch F1, this can be shared and breaks at just over a tenner a head. You can watch the Sakhir GP live from 4.10am AEDT on Monday morning, while the all-important qualifying session to set the grid gets going at 4am on Sunday morning. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a VPN is usually the solution - and we've got a full guide to the best VPNs that features loads of great options. However, you deserve to know that our latest testing reveals Kayo doesn't always play nice with VPNs, like most other streaming services do.

How to get an F1 Sakhir GP live stream in New Zealand

New Zealand gets the 2020 F1 races broadcast by Spark Sport, which costs $19.99 per month. But if you just want to catch one race for free, you're in luck as there is a 7-day free trial. The Sakhir Grand Prix 2020 is scheduled to start at 6.10am NZDT on Monday morning. If you're elsewhere in the world right now, using one of our best VPN recommendations should let you sign in to your account and stream just as you would if you were at home.