F1 live stream: how to watch the Mexican Grand Prix 2019 online from anywhere

The 2019 Formula 1 season is well and truly coming to its peak with the Mexican Grand Prix set to shake things up as it has been one of the most challenging tracks for the season's leading team, Mercedes. But can Lewis Hamilton tame the track this year? You can live stream F1 with this guide - from pretty much anywhere you are - to find out.

Mexican Grand Prix 2019 - where and when Mexico is the venue for the eighteenth Grand Prix of the 2019 season, with a challenging track 2.6 miles/4.3 km long that speeds its way around the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City's Magdalena Mixiuhca sports park. The times you need to know are as follows, all in local Mexico City Standard Time (GMT-5) first: Practice 1 Friday, October 25 at 10am (which is 4pm BST, 8am PT and 11am ET). Practice 2 Friday, October 25 at 2pm (which is 8pm BST, 12pm PT and 3pm ET). Practice 3 Saturday, October 26 at 10am (which is 4pm BST, 8am PT and 11am ET). Qualifying Saturday, October 26 at 1pm (which is 7pm BST, 11am PT, 2pm ET). The Mexican Grand Prix starts Sunday, October 27 at 1.10pm local time. So that's 6.10pm GMT, 11.10am PT, 2.10pm ET (note the clocks change in the UK)

The 71-lap Mexican circuit at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City's Magdalena Mixiuhca sports park is a relatively short 4.3km, but it's intense. Or at least it will be for Lewis Hamilton who can see the opportunity to become one of the best drivers of all time. He's currently just won more victory away from matching legendary Michael Schumacher's record of seven titles.

Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas took the win at the last Japanese Grand Prix, making him the only driver in a position to potentially stand in the way of Hamilton. But Mexico is, as Hamilton says, the team's "achilles heel" so he's keeping his expectations grounded. All that said this could be the third straight year that Hamilton seals the titles at this track.

The race coincides with Mexico's Day of the Dead festival so expect a colourful crowd with lots of excited supporters for what should be a very intense race indeed.

You can see all the exciting racing using an F1 live stream from anywhere in the world – here's how.

How to watch the Mexican Grand Prix from outside your country

To see how you can stream F1 live from the Mexican Grand Prix in the UK, Australia, the US, Canada and New Zealand, then scroll a little further down this page to see the broadcast options. But if you try and tune in to your native stream from outside your country, you'll quickly discover that it's geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN can come in really handy. It's a piece of software readily available to download and install that allows you to simulate the IP address on your laptop (or mobile phone, tablet, streaming device, console, etc) so that it appears to be in a completely different country. Ideal, assuming that it doesn't breach any Ts&Cs from the broadcaster you're trying to tune in to. That might sound complicated, by VPNs - or Virtual Private Networks - are actually surprisingly easy to operate. Simply select one of our top three best VPN picks below (or opt straight for our number one favorite ExpressVPN), open it up and pick out your country of choice from the 'choose location' menu, and then start watching as if you were sat back at home. Easy! Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. It's fast, secure, easy to use and works across pretty much any mobiles device and streaming box you can think of.

How to live stream Mexican Grand Prix in the UK

Sky Sports F1 has all the coverage exclusively this year, so ideal if you're already subscribed to Sky Sports. Using the Sky Go app will let you watch on various other devices, too, including laptops, Apple and Android mobile devices and via your PlayStation or Xbox. If you don't want to subscribe to Sky just to watch this Grand Prix, then you can grab a Now TV Sports Pass instead. It costs £8.99 per day or £34 for a whole month that will let you catch all the practices, qualifying and the race itself and loads of other sport, to boot. Not in the UK this weekend? Fear not, check out our advice on using a VPN above, and it will let you watch the UK coverage from wherever on Earth you are.

How live stream Mexican Grand Prix 2019 in Australia

The action will be shown on the paid-for services that will be showing the rest of the Formula 1 races this year - Fox Sports and Kayo Sports. The Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Their apps mean you can access this from your chosen device wherever you are (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad).

Watch the Mexican Grand Prix in the US: live stream F1

In the US, ESPN has the rights to show the F1 live (using Sky's UK coverage). That's great news if you have cable, but if you're a cord-cutter you could try a free trial to another streaming service like Sling and Fubo and watch on there. Out of the US and want to watch the coverage? No worries - just use a VPN and register to a location showing the race.

How to watch a Mexican GP F1 live stream in the Canada

RDS and TSN have the rights to show the Formula 1 north of the border in 2019. Alternatively, you could try services like Sling or Fubo which have free trials and don't require cable. For those travelling, you can use a VPN to change your virtual location and still enjoy the race as if you were back in Canada.

How to get an F1 live stream in New Zealand