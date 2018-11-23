F1 live stream: how to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2018 online from anywhere

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - where and when Now a true fixture of the F1 season, this is the 10th time that the Abu Dhabi will be held. It's once again hosted by the 3.4 mile/5.5km Yas Marina Circuit. The times you need to know for the Grand Prix weekend are as follows, with local times listed first: Practice 1 - Friday November 23 at 1pm (9am GMT, 4am ET, 1am PT) Practice 2 - Friday November 23 at 5pm (1pm GMT, 8am ET, 5am PT) Practice 3 - Saturday November 24 at 2pm (10am GMT, 5am ET, 2am PT) Qualifying - Saturday November 24 at 5pm (1pm GMT, 8am ET, 5am PT) The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Sunday November 25 at 5.10pm (1.10pm GMT, 8.10am ET, 5.10am PT)

So it all ends in Abu Dhabi. Another enthralling Formula One season comes to an end this weekend with a processional march of a Grand Prix for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes, but a chance for other teams and drivers to build some momentum at the end of 2018. Follow our guide to live stream F1 from Abu Dhabi - you can watch absolutely free from absolutely anywhere.

We know that the season itself is decided by now, but there's still several good reasons to catch the Abu Dhabi action - even if you're not a Formula One completest (or a big Hamilton fan).

For example, it's the last time we'll see Fernando Alonso in a Formula One car for a while - possibly ever. It feels like a long time ago now, but Alonso was a World Champion two years running in the mid-2000s and he'll be missed by fans and fellow drivers alike.

And as one career ends, another Spaniard's continues to bloom. Carlos Sainz makes his McLaren berth in Abu Dhabi. It might still be too early to throw around labels like 'future World Champion', but there's a lot of promise from 24-year-old and he won't want to disappoint.

So kick back, relax and enjoy the dying embers of the 2018 Formula One season. Watching it is super straightforward for you from anywhere in the world and on pretty much any device. And the best thing about it...it's possible to do so absolutely free of charge. Read on to find out how to stream F1 live.

How to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix anywhere in the world

If you don't have easy access to watch the Grand Prix online in your country, the best way to watch the FREE UK coverage is to download and install a VPN service. This effectively tricks your computer into thinking that it's in another country. It's really easy to do, and works for loads of sporting events where live streams may not be readily available where you are:

1. Download and install a VPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK if you want to stream F1 live and for free.

3. Go to a channel that's showing the Grand Prix

Use a channel in the UK that's streaming all the F1 action you can handle from Abu Dhabi (see below).

How to stream F1 live in the UK for free:

If you’re in the UK then Channel 4 is the way to go for the weekend's free-to-air coverage. And the station's All4 platform is free and straightforward to access on a range of devices including tablets, mobile phones, personal computers and Smart TVs. Formula One 2018 is also being shown on Sky Sports F1 . Live streaming of all F1 races is available online to Sky customers with a subscription to Sky Sports F1, as well as access to a mobile device with the Sky Go app. Not in the UK this weekend? Fear not, check out our advice on using a VPN above, and it will let you watch the UK coverage from wherever on Earth you are.

How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in the US:

In the US, ESPN and ABC have the rights to show the F1 live (using Sky's UK coverage). That's great news if you have cable, but if you're a cord-cutter you could try a free trial to another streaming service like Sling and Fubo and watch on there. Out of the US and want to watch the coverage? No worries - just use a VPN and register to a location showing the race.

How to get an F1 live stream in Australia

In Australia? Then your main option is the very snazzy-sounding Fox Sports Race Centre. It's oing to be an early start on Monday morning though, as the race will commence at around 4am. What a fabulous start to the week! The Fox Sports package doesn't come cheap, BUT there is a two week FREE trial if you want to give it a try before you buy. That let's you use the Foxtel Now app as well, so you can live stream to your preferred device.

