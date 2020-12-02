Extended NordVPN deal: three months free still available on one of the best VPNs

If you thought that Black Friday was just one 24-hour period to get some great savings, then you're wrong. OK, so there's Cyber Monday, too. But when it comes to VPN offers and some of the best savings there, then they just keep going.

And NordVPN - one of the the biggest and best names in the business - has just just extended the VPN promotion that it's been running over the last few weeks. Sign up to NordVPN's two-year plan now and it will throw in an extra 3 months' use absolutely free.

That means you get to use one of the best VPNs in the world for the next 27 months. It's ridiculously easy to set up and use, has a great track record of unblocking restricted services and banned sites, and has some of the most impressive security smarts of any VPN available.

It easily ranks as one of the best VPN deals that we've seen over Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year, so we're delighted that you still have the chance to take advantage.

NordVPN | 24 27 months | $3.30 per month | 68% off

It's easy to see why we rate NordVPN so highly - it's super straightforward to use (even if you're a tech novice). Not to mention the range of features it boasts such as P2P-optimized servers, malware blocking and 'Double VPN security'. It's also ideal for any heavy streaming lovers out there as it successfully unblocked foreign Netflix catalogues in our tests, too.

The only thing to remember with this deal is that you do have to pay the full amount for the initial two years upfront. And although it may seem like a hefty amount to splash, remember this means all your VPN cybersecurity and bypassing of geo-restricted content is sorted for the next 24 months...and three months!

Is NordVPN a good VPN provider?

In one word - yes! We rank it in our top three, which given all the thorough tests and analysing we do on VPN services, is a pretty impressive position to sit in.

If you're concerned about privacy, NordVPN has a very strict zero-logging policy that's actually audited by PricewaterhouseCooper to ensure that it's up to scratch. There's also extra security smarts like 'Double VPN' and 'Onion Over', meaning that whether you're torrenting, streaming or anything else, you'll be basically anonymous from prying eyes.

Talking of streaming, the list of services that Nord unblocks is epic. Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Peacock, Sling TV, DAZN, BBC iPlayer... it goes on and on. And the service also boasts a very speedy customer support so all your queries can be instantly resolved.

Still want to know more? Our in-depth NordVPN review goes into every nook and cranny.

