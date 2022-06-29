ExpressVPN upgrades servers to 10Gbps, 40Gbps in the pipeline

Audio player loading…

The highest-rated provider on our best VPN leaderboard, ExpressVPN, is now busy upgrading all of its 1Gbps servers to new revamped ones that can reach up to 40Gbps of bandwidth limit.

The top provider said that "server quality matters much more than quantity" to achieve faster speeds and more reliable VPN connections.

So far, more than 70% of ExpressVPN global bandwidth has been updated to new 10Gbps servers. In the next few months, all locations will be likely to experience better performances.

What's more, a small number of those have been boosted up to 40Gbps to allow the provider to experiment with more innovations for a future-proofed service.

"We are also still exploring ways to better optimize and operate these 40Gbps servers at full capacity," an ExpressVPN spokesperson told TechRadar. "Users should already enjoy the full benefits of our 10Gbps servers in the meantime."

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

What does ExpressVPN's server upgrade mean for users?

More potent servers can bring several benefits to VPN users.

As mentioned before, a larger bandwidth can deliver better speeds. This is why servers can handle more traffic with less congestion. According to the ExpressVPN team, their customers are already experiencing around 50% faster download speeds following the recent upgrade.

Not only has bandwidth been increased, but so has processing power. The majority of older servers had roughly four cores per server, while new ones have between 20 and 32 - and the memory size of its TrustedServer-based appliances will increase to 128GB RAM. All this means a more reliable connection and smoother overall experience to the end users.

The provider also claims that more bandwidth and processing power will make it easier for developers to test server performance and implement improvements.

ExpressVPN is just the latest service to decide to upgrade its older servers, and both NordVPN and Surfshark are already working with 10Gbps of bandwidth. However, if the 40Gbps servers experiment is successful, Express might be able to lead the VPN industry to new possibilities.