Google Pixel 6 colors: every new shade, including those for the Pixel 6 Pro

The Google Pixel 6 range is here and these phones sport a distinctive new design available in a range of colors.

These colors are almost as distinct as the design, with each of them offering three different tones. So you're not so much picking a color as a combination of colors.

There are five options in total, with each model sporting two exclusive shades, so if you want a certain color you might have to go specifically for the Pixel 6 or specifically for the Pro.

We’ve detailed them all below, so you can see what your choices are. Note however that colors may vary by region, and that in the UK at least some are only available in limited quantities or with certain storage configurations. We've listed details of this below, but this may differ outside the UK.

Google Pixel 6 colors

The Google Pixel 6 comes in a choice of three colors – Stormy Black, Sorta Seafoam, or Kinda Coral. Note that in all cases the sides of the phone and of the camera block are black. We emphasize this because that isn’t the case with the Pixel 6 Pro, as you’ll see further down.

Google Pixel 6 in Stormy Black

The boring shade. The default. If you want something that won’t stand out too much then this black shade is the one for you, as the other Pixel 6 shades are slightly more interesting.

It looks smart though, and includes a grey accent above the camera block, adding a dash of style to what would otherwise be a quite plain look. The black of the camera block itself is also a different shade, so this just about manages a three-tone rear.

Google Pixel 6 in Sorta Seafoam

This Sorta Seafoam shade is a pale green with a hint of blue. It’s an unusual tone and is accented by a pale yellow strip above the camera. The camera block is black (as it is on every model), so you get three quite distinct colors here.

While it’s an unusual pairing, none of the shades look overly bright, so this shouldn’t be a garish setup.

Google Pixel 6 in Kinda Coral

There’s also a pale pink or cream Pixel 6 with a red accent, called Kinda Coral. This is arguably a less unusual color selection than the green option above, but it also looks a little brighter and flashier. Pick this if you want your Pixel 6 to be immediately noticed.

It's worth noting that you can only get this color with 128GB of storage, and that it will only be available in limited quantities.

Google Pixel 6 Pro colors

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is also available in three shades. There’s Stormy Black like the Pixel 6, along with Sorta Sunny and Cloudy White.

Google Pixel 6 Pro in Stormy Black

You can get the Google Pixel 6 Pro in the same black shade as the standard Pixel 6, and as with the Pixel 6 this is arguably the most boring color here, though it’s got some competition from Cloudy White below.

Boring isn’t bad though – not everyone wants a phone that stands out, and you still get a grey accent above the camera.

We're likely to see a lot of people with this model, as it's available with both 128GB and 256GB of storage, unlike the other Pixel 6 Pro colors.

Google Pixel 6 Pro in Cloudy White

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is also available in Cloudy White, which is another quite plain shade. Though rather than plain white it's more of an off-white with a pale grey accent above the camera block - hence the 'Cloudy' in the name.

There’s arguably slightly more contrast between the colors here than on the black model, and note also that the edges of the phone and of the camera block have a silvery finish here, which is absent on the black shade (and on every shade of the standard Pixel 6).

This color is only available with 128GB of storage.

Google Pixel 6 Pro in Sorta Sunny

The most interesting and probably divisive of the Pixel 6 Pro shades is this yellow one with a peach strip at the top, along with a gold frame and camera accents.

So if you want Google’s top phone in a shade that stands out, this is the one to go for. It could probably even give the Pixel 6’s shades a run for their money, but it's another one that's only available with 128GB of storage, and it's also only available in limited quantities.