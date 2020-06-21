Everton vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch the Merseyside derby online for free

The Premier League has restarted, and now it's the turn of champions-elect Liverpool to return to the pitch. On Sunday, June 21, Jurgen Klopp's mighty side could seal a historic first league title in 30 years with a win today - and doing it at Goodison Park, home of fierce local rivals Everton, would surely be something Reds fans would relish. Yes, a title celebration potentially awaits on Merseyside today, so without further ado, here's how to watch an Everton vs Liverpool live stream for free online.

Everton vs Liverpool cheat sheet Everton vs Liverpool kicks-off at 8pm BST/3pm ET/12pm PT on Sunday, June 21. The match is being shown in the UK for FREE on Sky Pick - available on TV via Freeview and to stream for Sky customers using Sky Go. Alternatively, footy fans will find that a Now TV Sky Sports month pass gets you a whopping 64 live matches, while in the US, Sling TV's Blue package will let you stream the Premier League on NBC and NBCSN - and is offering a FREE 3-day trial.

There's plenty at stake for Everton, too, with Carlo Ancelotti's side knowing that a strong finish to the season could propel them into European football next season. The Toffees enter the match 12th in the table on 39 points - just six points off a likely Europa League qualifying spot.

For Liverpool, the stakes are crystal clear - a win at Goodison would leave them needing just three more points to mathematically clinch the Premier League, which means they could win the title at home at Anfield on Wednesday when they face Crystal Palace.

The Merseyside derby is always one of the biggest fixtures on the calendar and with so much extra at stake for both sides today, it's safe to say we can expect a cracker - read on as we explain how to watch Everton vs Liverpool and live stream the match for free, online, and from anywhere.

Watch a Premier League live stream of every remaining fixture

Watch Everton vs Liverpool for free: live stream the Premier League with Sky Pick

Sky Pick is the new incarnation of Sky Three, which the broadcaster first introduced way back in 2005 and once played home to premium US imports like Futurama, Prison Break and 24 over the years.

Now, Pick is best thought of as a 'window shopping' experience for Sky's paid-for channels With the Premier League restart, Sky is being pretty generous and airing 25 of its 64 remaining fixtures on Pick.

Tonight's Merseyside derby is one of them, so it couldn't be easier to watch Everton vs Liverpool for free on TV.

Existing Sky subscribers will find Pick available on channel 159 and will also be able to stream it online using the Sky Go app - available for desktops, laptops, smartphones, tablets and gaming consoles.

It's also available on Freeview (channel 11) and Freesat (channel 144), though there isn't a good online streaming portal for these services that we're aware of. However, Freeview has apps for both Android and iOS that we've tested and do let you stream Pick for mobile devices.

For more options, scroll down to our country-by-country guide where you'll find that services like Now TV in the UK will let you watch every remaining Sky Sports Premier League fixture with a monthly pass costing just £33.99 - or around 50p a match!

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your localized Premier League coverage, you'll almost certainly need a VPN to do so. This is because of geo-blocking, which means that specific Everton vs Liverpool live streams are tied to specific regions. However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this problem and is remarkably easy to set up and use.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. ExpressVPN (which also comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months extra free when you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football. There's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming sport like Everton vs Liverpool.

How to live stream Everton vs Liverpool: watch the Premier League in the UK

Sunday's Merseyside derby will be shown exclusively live in the UK by Sky, on both Sky Sports and its Sky Pick free-to-air channel - which we've expalined above. Kick-off is set for 8pm BST, with coverage starting at 7pm on Sky Sports Premier League. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch Everton vs Liverpool online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day - though the monthly pass for £33.99 is much better value and will let you watch all of the 64 Premier League matches Sky will broadcast for the rest of the 2019/20 season. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can still live stream Everton vs Liverpool and watch the Merseyside derby from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow our instructions above.

It's back! Here's how to watch a La Liga live stream from anywhere

How to watch a FREE Everton vs Liverpool live stream in the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season and kick-off of the Everton vs Liverpool game is at 3pm ET or 12pm PT, with coverage available on NBC linear TV and via the NBC Sports website live stream. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling. NBC is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package in select major markets and there's currently a FREE 3-day trial on offer which will let you stream Everton vs Liverpool without paying a penny - and catch a whole lot more soccer, too! If you subscribe to a US-based service but find yourself unable to access it because yo're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch an Everton vs Liverpool live stream in Canada for FREE

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this big Everton vs Liverpool derby, with kick-off set for 3pm ET/12pm PT. Better still, there's a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Everton vs Liverpool and watch online in Australia

Down Under, Optus Sport now has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live – yep, all 380 of them including this derby between Everton and Liverpool. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one of the best VPNs as outlined above. Kick-off in Australia is at 5am AEST on Monday, June 22.

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool: New Zealand live stream details

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch Everton vs Liverpool live at 7am NZST on the morning of Monday, June 22. It offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool: live stream the Premier League in India

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games and this match pitting Everton vs Liverpool kicks off just after midnight at 12:30am IST (New Delhi time) in the early hours of Monday, June 22. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.